Mike Vrabel’s rumored OC pairing with Patriots would turn nostalgia up to 11
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots moved on from Jerod Mayo as head coach after just one season, which was a bit shocking considering the roster he was given to work with. But there are some top head coaching candidates this cycle, one of them being Mike Vrabel.
On Thursday, the Patriots are set to interview Vrabel in person for their head coaching vacancy. From all indications and reports, Vrabel is the favorite to land the gig. After all, Vrabel was considered team owner Robert Kraft's "home run" pick for head coach before moving on from Bill Belichick. If Vrabel were to get the job in New England, one question that will arise is what his coaching staff will look like?
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (subscription required), there is buzz that Vrabel's "prime candidate" for offensive coordinator is Josh McDaniels.
"One note on Vrabel: There is buzz in some coaching circles that Josh McDaniels could be a prime candidate to be Vrabel's offensive coordinator," write Fowler. "That would be quite the nostalgia tandem, and though McDaniels is a two-time failed head coach, no one disputes his coordinator chops. It would be good for Maye, but so would having Johnson as the head coach."
Josh McDaniels a 'prime candidate' to be Mike Vrabel's offensive coordinator
McDaniels is a polarizing coach in the NFL. He has been praised for his work as an offensive coordinator through his multiple stints with the New England Patriots. But his head coaching stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have been downright disasters, most notably the former.
Yet, bringing McDaniels back to New England if Vrabel were to get the head coaching gig would be a huge plus. Before leaving for the Raiders head coaching job after the 2021 season, McDaniels was lauded for his work with then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who led the team to the playoffs with a 10-7 record, was named to the Pro Bowl, and finished second in voting or the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Once McDaniels left, Jones' development hit a brick wall, which can be attributed to Belichick's baffling decision to have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge primarily coach Jones despite not having significant offensive play-calling experience.
If McDaniels were to join Vrabel in New England, he would get to work with quarterback Drake Maye, who showed why he is the future of the franchise with his play despite the lack of weapons around him on offense. Imagine what McDaniels could do with Maye to take him to the next level.
While Vrabel is the favorite, he also interviewed for the head coaching positions of the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. As for the Patriots, they are scheduled to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is another top candidate in the coaching cycle, on Friday.