Mike Williams makes angry Steelers fans eat their words in Pittsburgh debut
Given the bevy of bonafide star wide receivers that the Pittsburgh Steelers had been connected to in trade rumors throughout the entire season and even going back to the preseason, you can't totally blame them for being a bit miffed when the final results came in. Omar Khan and Co. landed veteran Mike Williams in a deal with the Jets that appeared to be an overpay, especially for a player who simply wouldn't help the offense in the way that Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams or DK Metcalf would've.
Or, you know, maybe he can help the Steelers just enough and every fan who was upset at the trade should eat some crow.
In a huge prove-it spot for Pittsburgh and a shootout with the Washington Commanders, the Steelers trailed 27-21 late in the fourth quarter. To that point, Williams had done next to nothing, not even registering a target on the day. But then Russell Wilson looked his way with the game potentially on the line — and Williams showed what he can bring to the offense.
Fans were even trolling Williams and his lack of usage during this exact game. Now all of that looks exceptionally foolish with him potentially coming through in the biggest moment of the matchup with the Commanders.
Mike Williams hauls in game-winning TD in Steelers debut, disgrunted fans forced to eat crow
Obviously, with still just one target on the day, Williams hasn't been a high-impact receiver for the Steelers in his debut, at least until he was. However, he's also been in Pittsburgh for less tha a full week of practice, so maybe give him a bit of slack to grow into a bigger role.
During the CBS broadcast after the Williams touchdown, though, they perfectly described why Williams could be so crucial for Wilson and the Steelers offense. Looking downfield and needing a score, everyone on the Washington defense was obviously looking to George Pickens. So that would leave Calvin Austin III as the secondary option if not for Williams, a more diminutive pass-catcher who wouldn't be a good look for this type of 50-50-ish ball.
Williams, on the other hand, thrives in such a situation. He gives the Steelers a weapon that opposing defenses have to respect and, as he gets more comfortable in Pittsburgh under Arthur Smith's watch, that will open up the field for Pickens, give Williams looks and even create more space for someone like Austin.
Again, no one is mistaking Mike Williams for being a superstar, nor should they. But everyone who was disparaging the Steelers and the player after the trade, it's time to start walking that back a bit.