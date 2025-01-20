Milwaukee Bucks want to make a splash at the deadline, but maybe not the right one
With the NBA Trade Deadline drawing near, teams are looking to acquire the right pieces to bolster their rosters and strengthen their chances of winning an NBA championship.
Several big names have floated around as potential trade targets, and one team that could be looking to make a massive shake-up as we approach the deadline is the Milwaukee Bucks. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Bucks may move to acquire Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal.
On paper, a potential Bradley Beal trade for the Bucks would be the ideal move to catapult them back to the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bucks showed interest in acquiring him back in 2023 when the Wizards put him on the trade block. At the same time, the trade could spell disaster.
Bradley Beal to the Bucks is only a short term fix
At 23-17, so far on the season, the Bucks are far from being the title contender many have pegged them as. While they're still respectable, they are inconsistent at best and just three games ahead of the eighth-seed Detroit Pistons.
Making a trade for Beal would be necessary to shake up the team's needs, as Beal would fit seamlessly alongside Giannis and Damian Lillard. At the same time, acquiring a 32-year-old guard whose best days are behind him comes with risk.
Beal is only getting older and has regressed significantly since his time with his Wizards. His hefty contract further complicates things. Beal is making $50. 2 million a year, and the Bucks would likely have to give several quality role players to acquire him.
It's clear the Bucks should make a trade, however, they might be best off looking elsewhere for a trade.