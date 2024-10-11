Minnesota Lynx, Courtney Williams take Game 1 of WNBA Finals in overtime thriller
The WNBA Finals tipped off with a thrilling, instant classic Game 1 between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, culminating in a 95-93 overtime victory for the Lynx. Despite trailing by as much as 18 points in the fourth quarter, Minnesota orchestrated the largest comeback in WNBA Finals history, stunning the Liberty and grabbing an early lead in the series.
The turning point came when Courtney Williams was fouled on a made 3-pointer, giving the Lynx their first lead of the game with just 5.5 seconds left in regulation. With Minnesota clinging to a one-point lead, Breanna Stewart of the Liberty had a chance to win the game at the free-throw line. After missing her second free throw, both teams fought fiercely through overtime, where the Lynx ultimately prevailed.
“We’re the first team in WNBA playoff history to be down 15 and come back and win the game, so that ranks really high,” Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve told reporters postgame. “I think it defines our team, in terms of being able to get through difficult times… you have to be mentally tough, you have to look inward, and be able to give each other confidence.”
Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier were standout performers for Minnesota, combining for 44 points on efficient shooting. Collier delivered in the clutch, hitting a crucial turnaround jumper over Jonquel Jones, who led the Liberty with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jones dominated inside while Breanna Stewart faced early foul trouble, and Sabrina Ionescu added 19 points despite struggling with her shot, finishing just 30 percent from the field.
“This is a series, and we wanted to win, obviously, for home court, but the beauty is that we have another game on Sunday,” said Stewart after the loss.
The New York Liberty will look to even the score in Game 2 on Sunday as this best-of-five Finals matchup promises to be an entertaining battle for basketball fans everywhere.