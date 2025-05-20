Where Mitch Marner could end up after another disappointing Maple Leafs flame out

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in lackluster fashion from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers, and the biggest question surrounding the team is what the future may hold for the core group of players. Captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander are already locked up to multi-year deals. Power winger Matthew Knies will be a restricted free agent, and veteran John Tavares is a restricted free agent, starting on July1.

But the biggest question mark is what lies ahead for Mitch Marner. As an unrestricted free agent, he will be able to hit the market. In Monday's edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said there will be "lots of interest" in Marner. The 100-point winger could be an asset to several different teams, and a change of scenery may be what the 28 year-old needs to break through in the playoffs.

What's next for the best unrestricted free agent this summer? Here are four teams that could look to sign Marner in the next few months.

1. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are set to face the Florida Panthers for the second time in three years in the Eastern Conference Finals. Although they have managed to win at least one series in each of the last seven seasons, what has disrupted their paths to lifting the Stanley Cup back in past postseasons has been not having a difference-maker that can score goals. If they cannot manage to get past the reigning Stanley Cup winner, and scoring is an issue, expect changes to be made.

Just early this season, the Hurricanes traded for then Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen with the intensions of signing him to a long term contract. After a rough couple of weeks, Rantanen was traded back to the Western Conference at the trade deadline and has been putting up huge numbers for the Dallas Stars in the playoffs. In the 2024 season, they tried to find that difference-maker in Jake Guentzel, who eventually ended up signing long term in Tampa.

Marner was already linked to Carolina back in March when rumors of Rantanen being on the move came to light. It was reported that Marner decided not to waive his no movement club for the trade to possibly happen. With the door wide open, the Hurricanes could look to revisit this option.

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Signing Marner is not going to be cheap for whatever team chooses to make that decision. As a team still going through the throes of a rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks have not only on-hand but also salary cap space to sign Marner to a massive deal.

The incentive for the Blackhawks to sign him would hinge on getting more help for budding star Conor Bedard. Bedard could learn from Marner, especially on the defensive side of the ice. The real question would be is if Marner would find that destination appealing. While it cannot exactly compare to Toronto, Chicago is still a large hockey market; would it just be a repeat of playing in a pressure cooker environment? Does Marner want to spend the rest of his prime on a bad Blackhawks team?

3. Vegas Golden Knights

Since coming into the league, the Golden Knights's front office has been characterized by ruthless decisions and flashy signings. Acquiring a skilled winger to bolster an area of need makes for the Knights, especially after an upsetting second round loss to the Edmonton Oilers in this year's playoffs. This of course hinge on if the Knights, much like Toronto, are looking to make huge changes.

For Marner, this could mean a fresh start not only in a new, exciting city, but still knowing he would be going to an ultra-completive team.

4. Utah Mammoth

Despite being further along on their developmental path than a team like the Blackhawks, Utah's newest sports team still needs some help if they want to become playoff contenders. Marner would add scoring depth as well as defensive fortitude to a relatively young, and dynamic team. He would be playing alongside Clayton Keller (90 points), Logan Cooley (65 points) and Dylan Guenther (60 points), who all experienced career-highs this past regular season.

It would be up to if Utah wants to spend the amount of money a player the caliber of Marner would demand. As well as if Marner would want to be on a team still finding their footing after making the playoffs every single year of his career so far with the Maple Leafs.