MLB All-Star Voting 2025: Key deadlines and how to cast your ballot

Two months of the 2025 MLB season is in the books, and fans and experts alike have a pretty good idea about the outlook of each team. But before the trade deadline and playoff pushes, there is the All-Star Game.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is taking place on July 15 in Atlanta, Ga, at Truist Park. Fans will have the chance to personally make sure that their favorite players can play in the Midsummer Classic for the American and National League teams. So, how does the voting process work? And when does it open and close? We have those answers for you below.

When does MLB All-Star voting start and end in 2025?

2025 MLB All-Star voting officially opened up on Tuesday, June 4, at noon ET. Voting will go through two phases, with the first phase concluding on Thursday, June 26. The second phase of voting will open on Monday, June 30, and close on Thursday, July 2.

The complete American and National League rosters will officially be announced on Sunday, July 6, at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How does MLB All-Star voting work in 2025?

As mentioned earlier, MLB voting will take place in two phases.

The first phase will allow fans to pick eight position players and one designated hitter per league. Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period, per MLB.com. On June 26, the top two vote-getters at each position (and top six outfielders) per league will be revealed in an MLB Network special at 6:00 p.m. ET. The top overall vote-getters for each league will earn an automatic spot in the starting lineup.

The voting process will then move to the second phase, where fans can vote for the best remaining players per position for each league. However, fans are only able to vote once per 24-hour period. On July 2, the winners at each position will be revealed on an ESPN special at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Once the starters are revealed, the remaining spots on each roster will be filled out via a player ballot.

Where can fans vote for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

The primary way for fans to vote players into the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is by going to MLB.com/vote. Fans can also vote via the MLB and MLB Ballpark apps and on any of the 30 MLB team websites.

Remember, fans can vote five times per 24-hour period during Phase 1 of voting and just once per 24-hour period in Phase 2.