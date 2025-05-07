MLB analyst denounces Cubs’ potential Kyle Tucker plan

The Chicago Cubs are arguably the biggest surprise team of the 2025 season thus far. Although they are in a division where there was no clear-cut favorite, not too many people expected to see them seven games above .500 and have a three game lead in the NL Central at this point in the season. One of the biggest reasons for their success has been their newest acquisition, Kyle Tucker.

Tucker came over from the Houston Astros in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith. Despite having to send a hefty package to Houston, so far it appears the Cubs have won the trade. Tucker is hitting .290 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs. The left-handed hitting outfielder has played every game for the Cubs. Some think Tucker is earning himself an extension to stay in Chicago while others think he could be replaced if he chooses free agency at season’s end. One MLB analyst believes it would be a mistake to count on another rising star if the Cubs have the opportunity to extend Tucker.

MLB Analyst calls out ridiculous plan regarding Kyle Tucker

After Kyle Tucker’s red-hot start to the 2025 season, there has been a lot of speculation about where he will be playing in 2026. At this rate, Tucker has the chance to be the best available bat on the free agent market and his price tag has increased significantly after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a massive extension. One Cubs fan on X suggested that Chicago is not bothering extending Tucker because of the rise of Pete Crow-Armstrong and claims all outfield issues can be resolved internally through Seyia Suzuki and prospects. MLB Insider Russell Dorsey suggests that is nonsense.

This is a horrible take. Kyle Tucker is a Top 10 player in MLB with a track record of success. PCA has been great, but it’s been for a little over a month. You don’t forgo the chance to sign a one of the best in baseball because somebody’s having a good month. Like what?!?!? https://t.co/U8D3TpyA6e — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 6, 2025

Dorsey’s response to this absurd, hypothetical logic is perfect. As Dorsey said, Crow-Armstrong has been great but only for a little over a month. It is still a little too soon to consider passing the torch, so to speak. Tucker is an established big-leaguer who has proven year after year he can provide major production in the middle of the order. If the Cubs have a chance to extend Tucker, they should.