MLB contract grade: Braves caught sleeping on Max Fried replacement by Guardians
Another big name starting pitcher has put pen to paper in free agency. This time it's Shane Bieber, who agreed to return to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
Some prognosticators had predicted Bieber would land with the Atlanta Braves. He had been linked to others like the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. Still, Cleveland made bringing Bieber back a priority and they got it done.
According to Jeff Passan, Bieber's new deal is for one year and $14 million with a $16 million player option for 2026.
Did any of those other suiters even stand a chance for the starting pitcher? It's possible they didn't. According to Jon Heyman, Bieber turned down more money from elsewhere to return to the Guardians.
MLB contract grade: Shane Bieber turns down more money for Guardians
Re-signing Bieber won't make much of a difference for the Guardians early in the 2025 season. He's coming off Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to be full go until the summer.
The Guardians need Bieber to make an impact in the second half of the season and playoffs, assuming they can keep momentum moving in the right direction under Stephen Vogt.
Bieber only appeared in two games in 2024 before his season ended. He didn't allow a run in 12 innings, racking up 20 strikeouts along the way.
If Bieber comes back from injury and picks up where he left off, the Guardians will feel like they're getting a steal at just $14 million for half of 2025.
There's an inherent risk signing someone who is coming off major surgery. Still, this feels like a good bet. Even if Bieber isn't at his best in 2025, the player-option for 2026 could work in Cleveland's favor.
Bieber is a two-time All-Star with a Cy Young Award on his mantle and Triple Crown to his name. He'll be 30 at the start of the 2025 season with plenty of time in his career, hopefully, to make an even bigger mark on MLB and, perhaps, the city of Cleveland.
Contract Grade: A