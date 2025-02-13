MLB contract grade: Red Sox win Alex Bregman sweepstakes with high AAV
By Scott Rogust
Spring training is under way, with teams getting set for the start of the 2025 season. Yet, there were still players without teams, with the biggest name being former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. The two-time World Series champion was easily the top name available with a variety of suitors. Yet, no team had come close to his contract demands.
On Wednesday night, however, Bregman officially agreed to terms with his brand new team.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic was first to report that Bregman had agreed to terms with the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract. This isn't an ordinary contract, as Bregman has two opt-outs on his deal.
Alex Bregman contract grade: Ex-Astro signs with Red Sox
So why would Bregman agree to a contract with two opt-outs instead of a long-term deal? Well according to ESPN senior MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Red Sox offered $10 million more per year than other interested teams. The $40 million per year offered by Boston was actually why Bregman accepted the deal, as he was actually looking for a long-term contract, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Additionally, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that Bregman received six-year offers of more than $170 million. Ultimately, the Red Sox won out.
The Red Sox were an obvious fit for Bregman. There was the obvious of reuniting with former Astros bench coach and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora. But then, there are Bregman's numbers at Fenway Park. In 21 career games, Bregman recorded a .375 batting average, a .490 on-base percentage, a .750 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, and 30 hits in 80 at-bats. Those are incredible numbers for any player at one ballpark, let alone Bregman.
With Bregman, the Red Sox add a much-needed strong bat in their order and a great defensive glove in the infield. While Rafael Devers slots in as the third baseman, Bregman has expressed willingness to play second base. Perhaps he can slot in there most days, and play third when Devers is designated hitter. But, we should get a clearer picture once we get further into spring training and closer to Opening Day.
The Red Sox needed to make a big move, even with their strong additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. The Yankees have rounded out their roster this offseason with their additions of Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Paul Goldschmidt. The Baltimore Orioles have a solid young core that puts them in the running every year. To really put themselves in not only the divison picture, but the American League picture, the Red Sox had to make a splash. They did so with a home run of a signing in Bregman.
Alex Bregman contract grade: A