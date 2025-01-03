MLB contract grades: Orioles lame attempt to replace Corbin Burnes leaves much to be desired
The Baltimore Orioles continue to disappoint the fandom after another premature postseason exit. There was a sense that new owner David Rubenstein would usher in an era of more aggressive spending, but GM Mike Elias is up to his old tricks, avoiding any investments of serious magnitude.
We've already seen Baltimore essentially downgrade the Anthony Santander spot, signing the perpetually injured Tyler O'Neill on a deal that will, invariably, pale in comparison to what Santander gets on the open market. Now, after watching Corbin Burnes sign with the Diamondbacks on a six-year, $210 million contract — not even overly expensive by today's standards — the O's have lined up his replacement.
Charlie Morton has landed in Baltimore on a one-year deal, per FanSided's Robert Murray.
Morton is expected to receive $15 million for his services in the 18th season of his MLB career. The 41-year-old spent the last four seasons in Atlanta, where he made at least 30 starts and pitched at least 163 innings in all four campaigns. He finished 2024 with a 4.19 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, netting 167 strikeouts in 165.1 innings.
The wily veteran joins a rotation consisting of Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, and Tomoyuki Sugano.
Orioles effectively replace Corbin Burnes with former World Series champ Charlie Morton
Are the fans upset? Of course. If this is indeed Baltimore's last major splash in the rotation, it registers as more of a gentle ripple. The O's were unable to break the bank for Burnes, Blake Snell, or Max Fried. Fine. But there are better free agents, such as former Oriole Jack Flaherty, there for the taking. There are also intriguing trade candidates, such as San Diego's Dylan Cease or Seattle's Luis Castillo, who offer much more upside.
Morton is a paragon of stability and dependability. The dude just does not waver. He's not elite, but he's going to put together a workmanlike 30 starts and impart his wisdom on a young rotation. There are definite benefits are putting the former World Series champ in the building, but Morton is a fourth or fifth starter on a quality team. Not the guy you tab to replace arguably the best pitcher in baseball.
It's hard to believe Morton's market was at $15 million, too, when he was actively flirting with retirement. He wanted to play for the "right" team, and Baltimore obviously qualified. Still, for a 41-year-old coming off his worst season in years, it's not like the Orioles got much of a discount. It's a one-year deal, so risk is minimal, but Burnes is only getting $20-25 million annually in Arizona with $60 million in deferred money. Was it really not worth the extra investment, O's?
Charlie Morton contract grade: D+