MLB contract grades: Pete Alonso completes Mets' dream offseason on short-term deal
After an uncomfortably drawn-out free agency standoff, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have agreed to terms on a new contract.
The 30-year-old first basemen returns to Queens on a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the first season. Alonso is guaranteed $30 million in 2025, with an opportunity to re-test the market ahead of the 2026 if he performs well.
Alonso had the option of his current deal or a standard three-year contract with New York and preferred the flexibility of an opt-out, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. While not exactly a long-term arrangement, this stands as a huge victory for the Mets front office.
The odds of Alonso re-signing in New York have fluctuated from seemingly inevitable to almost unimaginable at various points this winter, but in the end, a fan favorite is staying put. It was always hard to imagine Alonso suiting up elsewhere. It's also worth remembering just how essential he is to New York's offensive outlook, even after signing Juan Soto.
Mets win big with two-year Pete Alonso contract
This is a shocking outcome, frankly. With salary numbers skyrocketing around the league, Alonso essentially lining up a one-and-done contract with the Mets signals a complete failure on the part of Scott Boras. One has to imagine more lucrative deals were on the table at various points in the offseason. The market for over-30 first basemen is understandably complicated, but Alonso has more or less been the top home run threat in baseball since arriving in Queens.
Still, a reunion feels right. The Mets really needed Alonso to round out this lineup. The three-headed monster of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Mark Vientos can go a long way on its own, but Alonso supplies immense protection in the cleanup spot. He ranks among the most intimidating bats in MLB, and the Mets will make good use of that fear factor.
Alonso will return to his standard first base, while Vientos will stick at the hot corner. Brett Baty stands to lose the most in terms of ABs and field reps, but the Mets will find other ways to keep the 25-year-old involved. With Alonso's future looking tenuous at best, especially if he dominates behind Soto and Vientos all season, the Mets shouldn't lose sight of what's coming down the road. Baty and other top infield prospects, such as Luisangel Acuña, ought to be heavily involved in the game plan.
If this was always going to come down to a short-term, prove-it contract, Alonso was always going to end up back in New York. The Mets now profile as clear frontrunners in the loaded NL East, just based on the results of last season. Atlanta and Philadelphia are no joke, but the Mets are building something special.