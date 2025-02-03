MLB contract grades: Tigers strike bargain in reunion with champ Jack Flaherty
The Detroit Tigers are dipping their toes into a receding free agent pool, signing Jack Flaherty to a two-year, $35 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Flaherty will receive $20 million guaranteed in 2025, after which he can opt out. The contract includes $10 million guaranteed in 2026, which can balloon to $20 million if Flaherty starts 15 games next season.
This is incredible value for the Tigers, who are coming off their first postseason berth in a decade. Flaherty began the 2024 campaign in Detroit, but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. He went on to secure a World Series victory for his hometown team, leading a patchwork pitching staff through the playoffs gauntlet.
Still 29 years old, Flaherty is smack in the middle of his prime and coming off his strongest season to date. He made 28 starts and racked up 162.0 innings, posting a 3.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts. Gone are those doubting Flaherty's poise in October. He was integral to the Dodgers' magical run, and now he rejoins the team he wanted to pitch for all along.
Tigers finally land impact free agent with bargain Jack Flaherty reunion
With all the money handed out to pitchers this winter — $182 million for Blake Snell, $210 million for Corbin Burnes, $218 million for Max Fried — it's hard to believe Detroit came away with Flaherty for such a modest sum. Flaherty can parlay a strong season into a better contract next winter, so he's not necessarily a long-term solution. That said, with Detroit officially on the postseason hunt, adding a potential All-Star behind Tarik Skubal in the rotation is a victory regardless.
It helps that Flaherty has been so warm in his praise for the Tigers organization. He clearly enjoyed his time there and would be open to a more permanent union down the road, assuming Scott Harris and the front office are willing to back up the Brink's truck.
"They do a really good job there with [Chris] Fetter, Robin Lund, and A.J. [Hinch]," he told Foul Territory. "They’re awesome. Skubal wins a Cy Young. That dude’s a stud and so much fun to be around. I wanted to stay in Detroit. ... I loved it there. I thought the combo of me and Skub was incredible."
The Tigers would benefit from more stability on offense, but the Skubal-Flaherty sequence in the rotation should yield plenty of victories on its own strength. The rest of Detroit's rotation rounds out quite nicely, too, with Reese Olson, Alex Cobb, and Jackson Jobe all capable of productive campaigns.
Detroit doesn't typically spend aggressively, but it's hard to say no to such a dominant weapon on such an affordable contract. This could play out well for both sides, with Detroit landing a second ace and Flaherty setting himself up for a more lucrative deal in 2026. Time will tell, but the Tigers continue to lurk in a winnable AL Central.