MLB DFS picks for Apr. 28: 2 players to spend on, 1 to avoid at all costs

There are only a total of eight Major League Baseball games scheduled for Monday. Although it is not quite a full slate, there are plenty of options to choose from when building your DFS roster today.

We know that the start of the work week has you dragging and you do not have the time or energy to do in-depth research on the best matchups today. Let us take care of the dirty work for you. Here are two hitters you should add and one you should avoid on Monday.

Add: 3B José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians will play host to the struggling Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Minnesota is just 3-10 on the season away from Target Field. Bailey Ober will be the starter for the Twins whom the Guardians’ all-star third baseman has a favorable matchup against.

In 21 plate appearances against Ober, Ramírez is 6 for 19 (.316) with three singles, two doubles and a homer. The fact that Ramírez hits for average and power against Ober makes him a great DFS pick for Monday. Ramírez’ salary on DraftKings is a little pricey at $5,400. However, he is worth the risk.

Add: 2B Luis Urías, Athletics

The game between the Athletics and Texas Rangers on Monday has potential to be a firework show. Two left-handers, Patrick Corbin (Rangers) and JP Sears (A’s), who give up a lot of home runs will face off.

One hitter Corbin should be weary of is Luis Urías. These two have only matched up 14 times but Urías has five hits against the Texas starter including a homer. Urías may be a little bit more of a risky pick as his four other hits have only gone for singles but he could be a good sleeper selection.

Avoid: OF Adolis García, Texas Rangers

On the surface, it would only make sense to add slugger Adolis García of the Texas Rangers to your DFS lineup if he is facing a left-hander who gives up a large portion of homers. Believe it or not, that may not be the best move on Monday.

García has faced A’s starter JP Sears 24 times in his career and only has four singles against the southpaw. With an underwhelming .167 batting average and seven strikeouts against Sears, García may be more of a risk than anything on Monday. His DraftKings salary may be appealing at $3,900 but there seems to be good reason as to why it is so low.