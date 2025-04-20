MLB DFS Picks for Apr. 20th: 2 picks to make, 1 superstar to avoid on Easter Sunday

Baseball is one of the most unpredictable sports. On Saturday, we recommended to add Salvador Perez and Brandon Lowe to your lineup. Lowe had some contribution to the Rays 10-8 victory with a game-tying two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Perez, however, let us down going 0-4 with a strikeout.

Maybe our picks on Saturday didn't go exactly as planned but that won't keep us from researching the most favorable matchups on Easter Sunday and passing that information along to you. Here are two players to add to your DFS on Sunday and one superstar to avoid.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Add: 3B Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to avoid being swept by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Third baseman Eugenio Suárez has a very favorable matchup that could lift the D-backs to a win and boost your DFS as well.

Jameson Taillon will be the starter for the Cubs. Suárez has faced Taillon 40 times in his career. Suárez is 9-for-34 in these chances with two singles, two doubles and an astounding five homers. He has also walked twice. Taillon has gotten the better of Suárez at times, striking him out on nine occasions.

Suárez is a great pick on DraftKings DFS today. With a virtual salary of $5,000, adding Suárez gives your lineup a great deal of upside while keeping you on budget to build a great roster.

Add: 2B/OF Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Although Jose Altuve's move to left field has been somewhat adventerous for the Houston Astros, on days like Sunday, you may be able to benefit from it. Altuve has potential to have a good day at the plate and you have the luxury to add him to your DFS as either a second baseman or an outfielder.

Altuve will face Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres. Most hitters do not look forward to facing Cease but Altuve has some decent numbers against the Padres' righty. Altuve is 5-for-15 against Cease with three singles and two homers in 17 plate appearances. Altuve has also walked twice in these matchups and has only struck out once.

On DraftKings, Altuve is a little more pricey with a salary of $5,500 but very well may be worth the risk on Sunday. Look for Altuve to rack up extra bases against the Padres and give your DFS a boost.

Avoid: OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

After many years of injuries, it is great to see Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels healthy again and in the lineup every day. He has already shown flashes in 2025 why he is viewed as one of the best players to ever play the game. However, Sunday may not be the day you want Trout on your DFS roster.

Trout will go up against another proven veteran, Justin Verlander of the San Francisco Giants. Although Verlander is no longer in his prime, Trout's career numbers against the future Hall of Fame hurler speaks volumes.

In 53 plate appearances, Trout has just five hits against Verlander. Two of those hits did go for home runs and Trout has also walked eight times in these matchups but that is the extent of his success. Trout's career average against Verlander is .116 and he has struck out 11 times.

Sure, Trout has the potential to run into one at any given time but numbers suggest that is not very likely on Sunday. With a DraftKings salary of $5,800, Trout is not worth the risk. Adding his high salary with a lot of other budget pieces on Sunday could be a recipe for disaster regarding your DFS.