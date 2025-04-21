MLB DFS Picks for April 21: 2 players to add and 1 to avoid, NL East edition

Are you looking for information to help you make the best picks possible for your DFS on Monday? Well, you are in look. We are here to help you out by breaking down the most intriguing matchups that allow you to optimize your DFS roster.

Both of our suggestions to add to your lineup on Sunday recorded one hit a piece and the one player we told you avoid (Mike Trout) went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts. Trout did walk twice and scored a run but you expect more production out of someone with a high-end salary on DFS sites. Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks only had one at-bat in the 10th inning and recorded an infield hit. Jose Altuve went 1-4 in the Houston Astros loss to the San Diego Padres.

Sunday's picks were decent but could have performed better. Let's take a look at what the numbers have in store for us on Monday and decide who you should add as well as who you should avoid when building your DFS.

Add: 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

The top two teams in the National League East will start a three game set on Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies travel to Queens to take on the New York Mets. This rivalry is full of players who are used to competiting with one another and a lot of new faces as well.

Aaron Nola will take the ball for the Phillies and could be welcomed rudely by a 'Polar Bear'. Pete Alonso has had 57 plate apperances against Nola in his career. Although he has struck out 15 times, Alonso has an impressive stat line against the Philly right-hander. He is 17 for 52 with eight singles, three doubles and a jaw-dropping 6 home runs.

Alonso does have the highest DFS salary on DraftKings at $5,600. With the large amount of homers against Nola,Alonso may be worth building your team around on Monday.

Add: OF/DH Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

After a rough start to 2025, the Atlanta Braves offense finally woke up this past weekend. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna remains one of Brian Snitker's biggest run producers. It feels like Ozuna is really starting to heat up and his matchup on Monday is fairly favorable one.

The Braves will host the St. Louis Cardinals looking for their fourth straight win. Marcell Ozuna and company will have to go through Erick Fedde to reach that feat. Ozuna is 7 for 12 against Fedde with five singles, two doubles and two homers. He has also five walks against Fedde and only one strikeout. Ozuna seems to see the ball well against Fedde and has great upside in your DFS on Monday.

Ozuna would be a great complimentary piece to Pete Alonso on your DFS roster. Ozuna's salary on DraftKings is $4,700 which is $300 below the average you are given per player. The 'Big Bear' has a chance to provide an above-average performance for someone as a below-average salary.

Avoid: SS Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Staying in the NL East, you should avoid adding Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor. Given his history against Phillies' starter Aaron Nola, Lindor feels like a big risk on Monday when you factor in his DFS salary.

On DraftKings, Lindor will cost you $5,200. He is just 7 for 36 with five singles, two doubles and no home runs. Lindor has also struck out nine times against Nola while only walking once. These stats suggests that Nola stays in th zone against Lindor and the switch-hitting shortstop struggles with an average below the mendoza line (.194).