MLB DFS Picks for Apr. 19th: Two players to add, one to avoid

Buildiing a successful DFS roster in Major League Baseball can be one of the most challenging things to do. Luckily for you, we have taken time to look at factors worth considering to help boost your DFS picks every day.

Yesterday, we suggested to add Dansby Swanson and Francisco Lindor while avoiding Freddie Freeman. Swanson only had one hit in five at bats and did not have as big of a day as we expected. But our decisions regarding Lindor and Freeman proved to be the right ones, as Lindor gave the Mets a 4-3 win over the Cardinals with a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Let's turn our attention to Saturday. Here are two hitters that you should add to your DFS lineup and one that you should probably avoid.

Add: C/1B Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

The veteran catcher has a pretty favorable matchup on Saturday when the Royals take on Casey Mize and the Tigers in Detroit. Perez has faced Mize 27 times in his career and has 12 hits against him, including a homer. Perez's 12-for-25 performance against Mize equates to a .480 batting average, which is more than respectable. Look for Perez to have a multi-hit game on Saturday.

Add: 2B Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

Although Lowe has not faced New York Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco a lot in his career, the previous meetings between these two prove that Lowe has the advantage.

The Rays' second baseman is 4-for-10 against Carrasco lifetime. While this does not sound too impressive, all four of those hits have gone for extra bases; Lowe has a double, a triple and two homers over that span. With a DraftKings salary of $5,000 (the average you can spend on a player), Lowe is a perfect fit to add at second base in your DFS lineup on Saturday.

Avoid: Justin Turner, Chicago Cubs

After missing out on Alex Bregman this past offseason, the next-best choice the Chicago Cubs could come up with was signing veteran Justin Turner to a one-year deal. Turner has had a long, successful career, but 2025 has been less than ideal — and unfortunately Saturday does not feel like the day things will turn around.

The Cubs will host the Arizona Diamondbacks and be faced with the tough task of figuring out Zac Gallen, something Turner has not exactly been able to solve over the course of his career. In 20 lifetime plate appearances against Gallen, Turner only has three hits (two singles and a double). The biggest reason Turner should be avoided today in your DFS lineup is because of his high amount of strikeouts against Gallen; the righty has sat Turner down on strikes nine times.

Turner's salary on DraftKings is just $2,900. He likely was not at the top of your DFS wishlist for the day anyway, but he shouldn't even be used as a budget piece to compliment the rest of your lineup on Saturday. Avoid Turner at all costs.