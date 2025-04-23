Our two DFS picks for Tuesday were Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. Both of these hitters went 1-4 on the day and Alvarez scored a run. While we expected them to have a little more impact in their respective games, they provided some DFS points regardless.

Manny Machado was the one hitter we said to avoid, and we hit the nail on the head with that one. Machado finished the game 0-4 and would have been of no value on Tuesday. Let’s see if our Wednesday picks can be even better than yesterday’s. Here are two hitters to add and one to avoid when building your DFS roster today.

Add: 1B Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians switch-hitting first baseman Carlos Santana has had a long and successful MLB career. Part of the reason he has been so valuable for so long is that he is able to hit good pitching like New York Yankees’ starter Carlos Rodón he will face on Wednesday.

In 45 plate appearances against Rodón, Santana is 15 for 39 with 11 singles, two doubles and two homers. Santana has also walked five times against Rodón and struck out six times. This comes out to a .385 batting average which is more than respectable against a good arm. Look for a potential multi-hit game from Santana on Wednesday.

Santana’s DraftKings salary is $4,000 so he would be a great pick that could give you some production while also keeping your budget high enough to splurge on better pitching.

Add: C Travis d’Arnuad, Los Angeles Angels

Adding catcher Travis d’Arnuad to your DFS roster on Wednesday may feel like a long shot. The veteran backstop has a favorable matchup and has a lot of upside for someone with a low budget. Having d’Arnuad as your catcher on your DFS will allow you to build a much stronger team around him.

d’Arnuad will face Pittsburgh Pirates’ left-hander Andrew Heaney who he is more than comfortable against. In just six plate appearances against Heaney, d’Arnuad has homered twice and also has two singles. For a DraftKings salary of $2,900 on Wednesday, d’Arnuad is worth taking a chance on. Just keep an eye on the Angels starting lineup when it is public because there is always the chance a veteran catcher like d’Arnuad gets a random day off.

Avoid: OF Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is notorious for being an “all or nothing” type hitter. He always has the chance to hit the ball out of the ballpark but is also a major risk for a strikeout, especially on Wednesday.

Schwarber will have to go up against New York Mets’ left-hander David Peterson. Against Peterson, Schwarber is 2 for 19 (.105) and has struck out 10 times. This is a left on left matchup you should avoid when building your DFS roster. Schwarber’s DraftKings salary is a well above-average $5,800 which is really costly for someone who has the numbers stacked against them.