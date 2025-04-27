MLB DFS picks for Apr. 27th: 2 hitters to add, 1 to avoid

Sunday brings us a full afternoon of Major League Baseball with only one true night game on ESPN. With limited time to make your DFS picks before first pitch let's get right into what you are looking for.

When building your DFS roster on Sunday, considering adding these two players. We will also give one hitter that may be tempting but you would probably rather avoid. We know you don't have time to do all this research yourself, so we have you covered!

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Add: C William Contrearas, Milwaukee Brewers

Looking to avoid getting swept by their division rival St. Louis, the Milwaukee Brewers will face Erick Fedde on Sunday after at Busch Stadium. Milwaukee will be looking to their backstop for some offensive guidance.

In 13 chances against Fedde, William Contrearas is 7 for 11 with two homers and two walks while only striking out once. With these favorable numbers, it wouldn't be a surpirse to see Contrearas to record extra bases on Sunday.

Contreras salary on DraftKings is $4,300. He is a great pick for Sunday as he has good potential to earn you some points while also keeping you on, maybe even below budget.

Add: OF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

If at first you don't succeed, try and try again. That is the approach we are taking with Aaron Judge here. Although Judge let us down on Friday, we still have faith in him. His numbers against Blue Jays' starter Kevin Gausman were just too good to ignore.

In 50 chances against Gausman, Judge has a .333 batting average. The right-handed slugger has hit six home runs off of Gausman and walked nine times. It is a little alarming that Judge has been struck out by the Toronto starter 17 times but building a DFS roster is all about risks. Judge's upside is good enough on Saturday to take that chance.

The difficult part about taking chances on DFS is accepting you may be paying a high salary for a player who has the potential to let you down big time. Judge's DraftKings salary remains at $6,500 which is pretty steep but if he homers again and records at least one other hit today, he could be the difference maker for your DFS squad.

Avoid: SS Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

As well as Aaron Judge has hit Kevin Gausman, his teammate Anthony Volpe has not. Volpe has just two hits in 18 chances against Gausman. One of those two hits were a homer but statistics show that Volpe should be avoided on DFS roster today.

The only thing Volpe has going for him against Gausman is that both hits he recorded went for extra bases. However, Volpe's average against the Blue Jays right-hander is .118. Gausman has never issued a walk to Volpe and has struck the Yankees' shortstop out 10 times in those 18 times they have faced off.

Volpe's DraftKings salary on Sunday is just below average at $4,500. Considering his history with Gausman, that is still way too high.