MLB DFS picks for April 22nd: Two hitters to add, one to avoid

There's nothing quite like trying to build a DFS roster on sites like DraftKings and having a billion different options. Luckily for you, we have done the legwork to help you make educated decisions when it comes to your lineups.

Marcell Ozuna from the Braves and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets were our two recommendations to add to your lineup on Monday, April 21. Ozuna went 2-for-3 and Alonso went 1-for-4. Our pick to avoid, shortstop Francisco Lindor, gave us a gut punch by launching two homers. He had went yard off of Phillies starter Aaron Nola before but had struck out an alarming amount of times and had a low batting average against the righty heading into Monday.

But one bad pick isn't going to stop us! Let's run it back for Tuesday: Here are two hitters you should consider adding to your DFS roster and one you should avoid.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Add: DH/OF Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros will continue a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the visitors, and Houston's designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez, is probably already counting down the hours until first pitch.

Alvarez is 8-for-19 against Bassitt in his career. He has two singles, a double and an impressive five homers against the Blue Jays starter. Alvarez sees the ball really well against Bassitt and has a favorable matchup on Tuesday that could give your DFS the boost it needs.

Alvarez' salary on DraftKings DFS is $5,100, which is just slightly above the average per player. With good pitchers costing a lot more, it may be hard to squeeze Alvarez into your lineup tonight, but he could be the piece you want to build your roster around on Tuesday.

Add: OF Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are rolling right now, tied for the best record in Major League Baseball. Outfielder Frenando Tatis Jr. is a big reason why San Diego's offense has been such a major force this season, and he has the opportunity to keep his momentum going on Tuesday.

The Padres will face Jack Flaherty and the Tigers in Detroit on Tuesday. Tatis has faced Flaherty only 13 times in his career but he has made his chances count, going 7-for-13 with a single, four doubles and two homers. With the majority of Tatis' hits against Flaherty going to extra bases, the Padres superstar is a great pick for your DFS squads on Tuesday.

The challenge that comes with adding Tatis to your lineup is his salary currently sitting at $6,300 on DraftKings. When you are only given $50,000 to build a roster of 10 players, including two pitchers, paying this much for one hitter is a tough pill to swallow. However, numbers suggest that if you are ever going to take that risk, today is the day to do so on Tatis.

Avoid: 3B Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Another superstar that is playing a big role in the success of the Padres in 2025 is third baseman Manny Machado. But as good as Machado has been and as good as he can be, he is likely not the best pick for your rosters on Tuesday.

In 22 plate appearances against Flaherty, Machado only has two hits, a single and a double. He has walked eight times, which is impressive, but he has also struck out five times and has a .143 career batting average against Detroit's starter. This stat line suggests that Flaherty has bought into the concept of not giving Machado anything good to hit.

Machado could still contribute to your lineup on Tuesday with walks and runs scored, but for someone who has a $5,400 salary on DraftKings, you would be expecting much more from him. Sure, Machado has the potential to do what Lindor did yesterday and homer twice but by the numbers, that is highly unlikely.