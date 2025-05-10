We have a full slate of Major League Baseball games on Saturday. There is no doubt that with 15 games across the league, there will be some exciting baseball to watch. Let's make it even more exciting by helping you build the perfect DFS roster for May 10.

There are several different factors that could play a role in your DFS picks as we know baseball can get very analytical. However, you can't argue with results. We went back and looked at hitters' previous matchups against their Saturday oppositions to see how they fared. By the numbers, here are two hitters you should add and one you should avoid when building your MLB DFS lineup for the day.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Add: OF Juan Soto, New York Mets ($5,300, DraftKings)

After signing the richest contract in sports history this past offseason, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto got off to a little bit of a slow start by his standards. Over the last few weeks as the Mets have ramped up their play as a team, so has Soto. Saturday gives him a great opportunity to keep rolling.

The Mets will play host to the Chicago Cubs and Brad Keller will be on the mound for the visitors. Soto's only faced Keller nine times in his career but has already proved he has the right-hander's number. Soto is 4 for 6 with two singles, two homers and three walks against Keller and has not struck out.

Soto's DraftKings salary is a little high at $5,300 but with the way he is playing right now and the favorable matchup he has on Saturday, the left-handed slugging outfielder may be the one person you want to build your entire roster around.

Add: INF Yoán Moncada, Los Angeles Angels ($3,900, DraftKings)

Early in his career with the Chicago White Sox, Yoán Moncada seemed like he was on track to become one of the greatest hitters in the game. His high level of success as a big leaguer came to an abrupt end, and now at age 30, Moncada is in his first season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Moncada's matchup on Saturday is going to give him the opportunity to turn back the clock and prove that he has some magic left in the tank. The Angels will face veteran Kyle Gibson of the Baltimore Orioles and Moncada has had success in the past against Gibson.

Moncada is 8 for 22 against Gibson with five singles and three doubles. Gibson has struck Moncada out 7 times and never walked him. While this may seem like a red flag, you could argue that it makes it even more worth the risk to add Moncada to your DFS because he is historically aggressive at the plate against Gibson.

DraftKings has Moncada's salary set at $3,900 which is very affordable. He may be a really good complimentary piece to Juan Soto who's salary is above average. Adding Moncada could give you tremendous upside while also getting you back on budget for your entire lineup.

Avoid: OF Jorge Soler, Los Angeles Angels ($3,600, DraftKings)

While a lot of the Los Angeles Angels lineup has seen Kyle Gibson quite often, not all of them have had the level of success that Moncada has. Former World Series MVP Jorge Soler is one hitter to stay away from on Saturday because of his career struggles against Gibson.

Soler has faced Baltimore's veteran starter 31 times in his career and only has two hits in those chances. Both of those hits went for homers and Soler has drawn seven walks against Gibson. However, Gibson has got the better of Soler on multiple occasions, striking him out 11 times. Yes, Soler is always a power threat but 11 strikeouts and a .087 average against a pitcher should be enough to turn you away from the Angels' slugger on Saturday.

Soler's DraftKings salary is also budget-friendly at $3,600. However, his teammate Moncada for $300 more would be a much better addition to your DFS on Saturday based on their career numbers against their opposition.