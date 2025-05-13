MLB DFS picks for May 13th: Add or avoid? Corey Seager, Yandy Diaz, Hunter Renfroe

At the start of the work week, we're all just searching for ways to add some excitement to our everyday. And there is no better place to start than by building a competitive MLB DFS lineup.

Of course, doing this is no easy task, and it can be overwhelming due to the number of decisions to be made. That’s where we come in: We have taken players' previous numbers against their Tuesday opposition to help determine who you should add and who you should avoid when making your MLB DFS lineup for Tuesday, May 13.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Add: SS Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

On most occasions, it would not be recommended to add a left-handed hitter who is facing a left-handed pitcher. But Tuesday presents the complete opposite case, as there is no reason that Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager should not be your top pick to build around in DFS.

Seager will face Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies, and the Rangers shortstop is likely already counting down the hours until first pitch. Seager is 14-for-23 against Freeland in his career (an eye-popping .609 batting average) with 11 singles, two doubles and a homer.

Regardless of what Seager’s salary is, he is worth it on Tuesday. Even if you have to find some cheaper options to balance out the rest of your squad, Seager has more than enough potential to carry you to the winner's circle.

Add: DH Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will square off with Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Yandy Diaz has had some success against Berrios in the past, making him a good pick for your DFS lineups today.

Diaz is 6-for-17 against Berrios with three singles, two doubles and a homer. With Diaz having the potential to add extra bases to his stat line on Tuesday, he could be a great supplemental piece to someone like Seager above.

Avoid: OF Hunter Renfroe, Kansas City Royals

It feels like Hunter Renfroe is always that one person in the DFS world whose potential for production (and big-time power) on a budget is always enticing. The Kansas City Royals outfielder is always more than affordable on DFS sites, but his matchup on Tuesday suggests he should be avoided at all cost.

The Royals will face left-handed starter Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros. Renfroe has seen Valdez a total of 29 times in his career with 12 of those opportunities ending with a strikeout. The only hits Renfroe has against Valdez are a single and three doubles. While it does seem like Renfroe records extra bases when he puts in the ball in play against Valdez, he doesn’t put it in play very often.