MLB DFS picks for May 14th: Add or avoid? Bryce Harper, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson

Making it halfway through the week creates a sense of accomplishment. Let’s celebrate by helping you build the perfect MLB DFS roster for Wednesday, May 14!

There are several options for who to add and who to avoid when it comes to building a DFS roster on tonight's main slate, but we are here to help. We've taken a look at previous matchups hitters have had with the starting pitchers they will face on Wednesday and have been able to identify two hitters you want in your lineup — and one to steer clear of.

Add: 1B Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (Game 1)

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals are set for a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday. Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been struggling of late, but his more-than-favorable matchup in the afternoon game could get him back on track.

Erick Fedde will take the mound for the Cardinals in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Harper has an unbelievable .500 average against the right-hander in 27 plate appearances, with an impressive six homers and five walks. Harper’s salary on DFS sites doesn’t even matter today; with a matchup like this, you should find a way to build your entire squad around the former MVP.

Add: SS Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

It is not often that we suggest adding the same player two days in a row, but that is the case for Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager on Wednesday. Seager’s numbers against Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies are too good to ignore.

Seager is 10-for-24 with five singles, two doubles and three long balls against Senzatela lifetime. In most cases, you will likely have to decide if you want Harper or Seager to be your highest-paid player on your roster, but if you can find a way to add both of these stars to your lineup, the potential is through the roof.

Avoid: OF Joc Pederson, Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson is always a power threat that could leave the yard or split the gap for extra bases. However, he has not quite had the same level of success against Senzatela that his teammate Seager has.

Pederson is 4-for-25 against the Rockies righty with nine strikeouts. While three of those four hits have gone for extra bases, the lack of consistent contact against Senzatela should be enough to talk you out of selecting Pederson on Wednesday.