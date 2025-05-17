MLB DFS Picks for May 17th: Add or avoid? Jonathan India, Javier Baez, Luis Robert

Saturday brings us a full slate of exciting Major League Baseball action. The only thing that makes baseball weekends better is when you are able to piece together a successful DFS roster. We are here to help with that process, as we know how overwhelming all of those decisions can be.

We took time to break down three different matchups happening today and see how certain hitters have fared against their opposition in the past. Based on the numbers, here are two hitters to add and one to avoid for Saturday, May 17.

Add: SS/OF Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez has seemed to revive his career with the Detroit Tigers. His success this season was sparked when he made the move from the infield to center field; somehow changing defensive positions also awoke his offensive game, and Saturday gives him the chance to continue producing runs.

Baez and the Tigers will be north of the border to take on Eric Lauer and the Toronto Blue Jays. Baez has 10 at-bats in his career against Lauer on the road and has had four hits including a homer and two RBI in those spots. Lauer has struck out Baez five times, but Baez' .400 average and multiple extra-base hits against Lauer makes him a good pick for your lineups on Saturday.

Add: 2B Jonathan India, Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are playing host to their interleague rival the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend. Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for the visitors, and there is no doubt he is dreading facing Royals second baseman Jonathan India.

In 22 at-bats in his new home ballpark (mainly as a member of the Cincinnati Reds), India has eight hits against Mikolas, three of which have left the yard. He has also driven in five runs while taking two walks and only striking out three times in these matchups. India puts the ball in play more times than not against his Saturday opposition and has a great deal of potential to add extra bases. This could be the pick of the day for your DFS roster.

Avoid: OF Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox

As bad as the Chicago White Sox are, they do have a couple of players that always have the potential to add value to a DFS lineup. Luis Robert is typically one of those given his power potential, but 2025 has been a different story, and Saturday does not appear to be the day where the script will flip.

Robert will face Matthew Boyd in a cross-town matchup at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon. Robert has faced Boyd on the road a few times in his career, going 2-for-11 with two extra-base hits. The biggest reason that Robert should be avoided on Saturday is because he has struck out a total of six times in those 11 at-bats and has a .182 batting average against Boyd.