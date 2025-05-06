MLB DFS picks for May 6th: 2 hitters to add, 1 to avoid

After a limited number of MLB games on Monday, we have more than a full slate on May 6. With the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals playing a double-header, that means there are a whopping 16 total games on Tuesday.

That also means an endless amount of possibilities for your DFS roster. We know your life is busy enough, so we want to save you time by doing some research for you. Based on previous matchups between hitters and their Tuesday opponents, here are two players to add and one to avoid when building your DFS lineup for May 6.

Add: 1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ever since his time with the Atlanta Braves, first baseman Freddie Freeman has been one of the most consistent hitters in all of Major League Baseball. On Tuesday he will face a former division rival when the Los Angeles Dodgers go for a series win against the Marlins in Miami.

Journeyman Cal Quantrill will have the tough task of limiting damage against the Dodgers offense, and Freeman is one man he is not a fan of facing. In 20 career plate appearances against Quantrill, Freeman has nine hits, including six singles, two doubles and a triple.

Freeman will undoubtedly cost quite a bit on all DFS sites, but that is totally understandable considering his numbers against his matchup on Tuesday. If you are going to splurge on any position today, do it at first base by adding Freeman.

Add: OF Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho of the Toronto Blue Jays could be the perfect sleeper pick for your DFS lineups on Tuesday. Most people will avoid the Blue Jays outfielder since he is a left-handed hitter facing a southpaw starter. However, his career numbers against Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson are impressive.

In just 13 plate appearances against Anderson, Varsho has done some serious damage. He is 7-for-12 with three singles, three doubles and a homer. Varsho’s .583 average against Anderson, who has reverse splits for his career as a changeup-heavy lefty, make him a great pick for Tuesday.

Avoid: INF Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets is typically a DFS pick that can compliment big names very well. Tuesday may not be the day to plug the Mets’ infielder into your lineup, however: Although he is facing a struggling right-hander in Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks, his career numbers against his opposition are not too great.

McNeil, who is normally a great contact hitter, has struck out five times in just 18 plate appearances against Gallen. The only hits McNeil has off Gallen are two singles and a double. McNeil may fit within your budget and on the surface feel like a good DFS pick, but history would suggest otherwise for today.