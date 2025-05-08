MLB DFS picks for May 8th: 2 Sleeper Picks, 1 hitter to avoid

With many MLB teams traveling in preparation for their weekend series, we only have a total of nine games around the league on Thursday, May 8. With such a limited slate, building a successful DFS roster is never easy, so we are here to help.

We have taken time to break down previous hitter-pitcher matchups that will be on tap today. Based on the numbers, here are two hitters you should add and one you should avoid when making your DFS picks.

Add: OF Michael Conforto, Los Angeles Dodgers

This past winter, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed veteran outfielder Michael Conforto to a one-year deal. He has not been a major contributor so far this season, but Thursday gives him a perfect opportunity to step into the spotlight.

The Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will run Brandon Pfaadt out on the mound on Thursday night. In just seven plate appearances against Pfaadt, Conforto has two homers and a single. Pfaadt has struck Conforto out three times, but the Dodgers outfielder has won the majority of these matchups.

Given Conforto’s recent slump, his salary on most DFS sites will be more than affordable; on DraftKings, he checks in at a budget-friendly $3,300. Conforto may be the sleeper pick of the day that keeps you well under budget.

Add: 1B Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox

The matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals is one that will likely be ignored by the majority of baseball fans. If you are an avid DFS player, you may want to actually keep eyes on this one.

Kris Bubic will take the mound for the Royals and will have to face White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaugh. In 12 plate appearances against Bubic, Vaughn is 4-for-10 with three singles and a homer to go with two walks. Vaughn can contribute to your DFS lineup in multiple ways on Thursday and should be given a chance, especially considering his low $2,300 salary on DraftKings.

Avoid: 3B Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy is the type of player that will always have the potential to run into one and hit a baseball out of the stadium. but if history repeats itself, that will not be happening when he faces Pfaadt.

In 11 chances against Pfaadt to date, Muncy only has one hit; this comes out to a painful .111 batting average against the right-hander. To pour a little more salt on the wound, Muncy has struck out five times against the Arizona righty.

Muncy’s DraftKings salary is also well below average at $3,400, but even with a reasonable price, Thursday is not the day you want to take a chance on him.