MLB DFS Picks for May 12: Add or avoid Willy Adames, Gleyber Torres, Eugenio Suarez?

Trying to decide who to add and who to avoid can be overwhelming. That’s where we come in. We have taken time to look at hitter’s previous meetings with their Monday opposition to help guide you on a couple of your picks. Here are two hitters to add and one to avoid for Monday, May 12.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Add: SS Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants

One Sunday, San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames was on our “avoid” list. 24 hours later and Adames is one player you should consider adding to your DFS with him having a good amount of success against Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the past.

In 20 plate appearances against Kelly, Adames has seven hits including five singles and two home runs. Despite a high amount of strikeouts, Adames has a chance to break out on Monday and show the Giants why they are paying him.

Adames’ DraftKings salary is at a very affordable $4,000 which is worth taking a risk on as you can afford even better players at other positions to create a winning combination.

Add: 2B Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

In his first season with the Detroit Tigers, second baseman Gleyber Torres is on pace to end 2025 with his highest batting average as a big leaguer in a single season. Torres is currently hitting .284 with four homers and 21 RBIs. Monday gives him the perfect chance to continue his success.

Torres will face Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox. While his numbers against Houck may not be insanely impressive, looking beyond the numbers gives you a hint at an advantage of adding Torres.

Torres is 7 for 22 against Houck with four singles, two doubles and a homer. This comes out to a .318 batting average but the most impressive stat in this matchup is the fact Torres has only struck out once against Houck. With seven hits (some for extra bases), three walks and only one strikeout against his opponent, Torres is a great addition to your DFS on Monday.

Torres’ salary may be a little expensive on DraftKings at $5,200 but if you are able to pair him with Willy Adames, that could be the combination you need to keep you on budget and get the most out of your lineup.

Avoid: 3B Eugenio Suarez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Earlier this season, we witnessed Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks have a monstrous four-homer game against the Atlanta Braves. While he certainly possesses a great deal of power, Suarez’ matchup on Monday is one you should avoid when it comes to DFS.

Suarez will face veteran Justin Verlander of the San Francisco Giants. Verlander is obviously past his prime but has kept Suarez at bay nearly every time he has faced him. In 29 plate appearances, Suarez has just five hits against Verlander with four of those going for singles and one leaving the ballpark. Aside from those five occasions, Verlander has been strictly dominant against the Diamondbacks’ third baseman. Suarez has gone down on strikes against Verlander 15 times in his career and only walked once.

Knowing Suarez as a power threat and seeing his $4,200 DraftKings salary on Monday will make him really tempting. The advice there is to just window shop and move on. Don’t let the pretty display in the window force you to make a poor financial decision you will later regret.