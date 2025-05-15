MLB DFS Picks for May 15: Add or avoid Marcus Seimen, Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley

As we prepare for the weekend, there are only six MLB games across the league on Thursday. Despite such a limited number of contests being played, there are still plenty of DFS opportunities.

Most of the time we base our research on hitter’s previous matchups against their opposition. While this certainly still played a factor in our recommendations today, the short slate of games forced us to do a little more digging. Based on numbers, here are two hitters you should add and one you should avoid when building your MLB DFS roster for Thursday, May 15.

Add: 2B Marcus Seimen, Texas Rangers

For the third consecutive day, a member of the Texas Rangers has made our DFS recommendation list. Second baseman Marcus Seimen has a very favorable matchup against his opposition, Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros.

Seimen has faced Brown 17 times in his career and has recorded a hit in 11 of those chances. While only one of those hits have gone for extra bases, a .647 against a pitcher is pretty darn good. Assuming Seimen will have multiple at-bats against Brown on Thursday, the Texas second baseman has the opportunity to provide a multi-hit performance for your DFS and give your squad a boost.

Add: SS Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

Going into 2025, no one expected Orlando Arcia to forfeit his starting shortstop position to anyone else, but that is exactly what happened when Nick Allen started performing well. With Allen struggling as of late and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Nationals at 12:15 p.m. ET, this is the perfect recipe for Brian Snitker to plug Arcia back into the lineup. Especially since he has had success against Nationals’ starter Trevor Williams in the past.

In 21 chances against Williams, Arcia has six hits with half of them going for extra bases including a homer. Arcia’s .286 average against Williams may not be something to write home about but he has tremendous upside and the potential to add extra bases on Thursday. With a limited number of games across the league, Arcia’s salary on DFS sites may be a little higher than usual but he should still be well below the average salary for a player and help you build a solid team around him.

Avoid: 3B Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

How wild does it sound to say to start the Braves second-string shortstop and avoid their franchise third baseman they paid over $200 million for? Well, that’s our advice. No, we’re not joking.

Arcia has had some success against Trevor Williams but it has been quite the opposite for Atlanta’s third baseman Austin Riley. RIley has faced Williams 18 times and has two extra base hits against him, but that’s all. Riley’s average facing Williams comes out to .111 and the right-handed hitting slugger has struck out eight times in this matchup.

Riley’s DFS salary will likely be significantly higher than usual on Thursday because talent-wise, he will be one of the top (if not the top) third baseman competing in the six games being played today. Thursday is not the day to have to settle at other positions because you were high on RIley considering his struggles against his opposing starter.