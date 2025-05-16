MLB DFS picks for May 16: Add or avoid George Springer, Jose Ramirez and Jose Altuve

Friday brings us a full slate of Major League Baseball and an endless amount of opportunities for your DFS roster. With so many options, making picks can be a little overwhelming, so that is where we come in.

We have looked at all of the intriguing matchups Friday has to offer and have identified two hitters to add and one to avoid. These selections are based on not only the hitters’ numbers against their opposition as a whole, but also factoring in their success (or lack thereof) in a home or away setting. Here are two hitters to add and one to avoid for Friday, May 16.

Add: 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians will start a weekend series with the Reds in Cincinnati. Brady Singer will be on the mound for the Reds and Guardians’ switch-hitting third baseman Jose Rameriz is set to have a big day.

Ramirez has had 27 at-bats on the road against Singer in which he has 12 hits, five of which have gone for extra bases. Ramirez has hit three homers and drove in 10 runs while taking six walks. Regardless of how high Ramirez’ DFS salary is, you should make room for him on your roster.

Add: 2B/LF Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros is an absolute must-have on your DFS roster. The amount of success he has had against Texas Rangers veteran Nathan Eovaldi on the road is insane.

Altuve is 14 for 36 (.389) against Eovaldi on the road with nine extra base hits. Of those extra base hits, seven of them have left the yard. Yes, you read that right. Altuve has pop but is not exactly a power hitter so to have seven career homers against one pitcher is telling of his success.

It is highly unlikely that your DFS budget will allow you to add Jose Altuve and Jose Ramirez both to your lineup. Building your roster around one of these two would be good move but if you have to choose just one, Altuve is it.

Avoid: OF George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will play host to Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Toronto’s offense is a tough one to contain but there is at least one player in the Blue Jays’ lineup that Flaherty has historically had no problem with.

Outfielder George Springer has had 14 at-bats against Flaherty at home and is still hitless. Springer has walked once in these chances and has struck out six times. Springer is typically a decent DFS pick with potential to record extra bases but with his career struggles against Flaherty he is the player to avoid on Friday.