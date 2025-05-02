MLB DFS picks for May 2: 2 hitters to add, 1 to avoid for Red Sox vs. Orioles

We made it to the weekend! After a limited number of games on Thursday, we have a full MLB slate on Friday night which leaves you with numerous decisions to make when building your DFS roster.

Having so many choices can be overwhelming so we want to help you out. We took time to look at statistics for some hitters against their opposition for Friday and have come up with two hitters you should add and one you should avoid. Let’s get to the break downs!

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Add: 1B Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

It is still strange to see the Baltimore Orioles at the bottom of the AL East standings but they will look to get out of the hole they have put themselves in when they start a weekend series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Baltimore will face veteran right-hander Michael Wacha and the O’s first baseman Ryan Mountcastle will be ready to go.

In his career, Mountcastle is 10 for 22 against Wacha with six singles, a triple and three homers. Looking at the amount of homers and extra bases in somewhat of a small sample size of at-bats shows that Mountcastle enjoys hitting off of Wacha. He could give your DFS lineup a big boost with multiple hits and maybe even a dinger on Friday.

Add: 3B Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman going to Boston was one of the biggest surprises of this past offseason. He has fit nicely into Alex Cora’s lineup. Bregman is hitting .326 this season with seven homers and has a matchup that leads us to believe his impressive start will continue on Friday.

The Red Sox will take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins this weekend. Bregman is 6 for 13 against Ryan with two singles, three doubles and a homer. Anytime a hitter has more extra base hits than singles against a starter, that is usually a great sign that the matchup is in their favor. Bregman may be a little costly on most DFS sites but with the circumstances of Frday, he may be well worth it.

Avoid: SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Although Mountcastle has had a good amount of success against Michael Wacha doesn’t mean all of his teammates have as well. In fact, for Gunnar Henderson, facing Wacha is a nightmare. Henderson is 1 for 14 against Wacha which comes out to a .071 batting average. Additionally the Orioles shortstop has struck out five times and has not walked against Wacha.

Henderson is a tremendous young talent that is typically a great DFS pick on any given day. Just like Juan Soto did yesterday, Henderson could prove us wrong on Friday but according to the numbers, he is not worth the risk.