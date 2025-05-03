MLB DFS picks for May 3: 2 hitters to add, 1 to avoid

You've worked hard all week long to make it to the weekend. It's Saturday and we have a full slate of Major League Baseball to enjoy. The weekend is for relaxation so we are here to take some of the workload off of you when it comes to building the best DFS roster for May 3.

We took time to break down the history between matchups we will see on Saturday. By the numbers, here are two hitters you should add and two you should avoid when constructing your DFS today.

Add: OF Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Over the last several seasons, Milwaukee Brewers' star Christian Yelich has had numerous injuries. Yelich is back and healthy in 2025 and although he may not exactly be playing up to his full potential, history suggests that he has a favorable matchup on Saturday.

The Brewers will play host to the so far impressive Chicago Cubs on Saturday night and veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon will take the ball for the visitors. In 33 plate appearances against Taillon, Yelich has 10 hits including seven singles, a double and two homers.

Yelich's DraftKings salary is now down to $4,500 on Saturday which seems like a fair price for the Brewers' outfielder given his past success against his opposition. He would be a great add to your DFS on Saturday.

Add: 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Normally when we would suggest adding Pete Alonso, that would indicate he has a ridiclous stat line of power numbers against the opposing starter that day. Saturday, believe it or not, is quite the opposite.

The New York Mets and Alonso will be taking on Erick Fedde and the St. Louis Cardinals. Against Fedde, Alonso actually has no homers. However, the Mets' slugger does have six hits including four singles and two doubles against the Cardinals' right-hander. What really stands out in this matchup is that Alonso has walked six times against Fedde in just 24 plate appearances. Alonso's patience can play really well today and look for him to earn his way on base multiple times through hits and/or walks.

As expected, Alonso's DraftKings salary is a little steep at $5,600. If you add the 'Polar Bear' to your DFS lineup today, you may have to make sacrifices at other positions but it would not be a bad move at all.

Avoid: 3B Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Yes, this does feel like a risky player to suggest avoiding. We know that Suárez has the power to have a random day where he launches four dingers in a single game. If you don't believe that is true, just ask the Atlanta Braves. However, Suárez has not had much success against his Saturday opponent in the past.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies who has been struggling himself. Although neither one of these players seem to be themselves right now, it is hard to imagine their history with one another being meaningless.

Suárez has a .238 average against Nola in 21 plate appearances. One of his hits did go for a home run but the fact that the D-Backs' thrid baseman has struck out six times against Nola suggests he may not be the best pick at the hot corner for your DFS.