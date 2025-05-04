MLB DFS picks for May 4: 2 hitters to add, 1 to avoid completely

Spring and summer Sundays are made for relaxation and Major League Baseball. The only thing that can making watching baseball more exciting is the endless amount of possibilities you have when building a daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster.

As busy as your week has been, you don't want to have to put forth a lot of effort doing research to make your DFS decisions. That's where we come in. We break down hitter's previous matchups against their starters and give you numbers to consider. Here are two hitters you should add and one you should avoid on Sunday, May 4.

Add: SS Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

The New York Mets have been absolutely rolling from the beginning of the year. After their switch-hitting shortstop Francisco Lindor started slow in the beginning of the 2024 season, he decided he would waste no time getting going in 2025. Sunday gives Lindor another favorable matchup.

The Mets and St. Louis Cardinals have a doubleheader today after being rained out on Saturday and Game 1 is Lindor's chance to continue his success. He will face Erick Fedde, whom he is 7-for-16 against with six singles and a double. Lindor has also walked against Fedde a couple times. Although these numbers are not eye-popping, once you factor in this success with the way Lindor's season has gone, he has an opportunity to be the difference maker in your DFS lineup on Sunday.

Add: OF Max Kepler, Philadelphia Phillies

Most people without digging deep would not add Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder to their DFS on Sunday simply because the left-handed hitter is facing a southpaw pitcher (Eduardo Rodriguez of the Arizona Diamondbacks). By the numbers, Kepler is an excellent pick.

Kepler is 6-for-17 against Rodriguez with three singles, a doubke and two homers. The only risk in this matchup is that Kepler has gone down on strikes against Rodriguez seven times but his upside outweighs this risk tremendously.

Avoid: OF Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have been somewhat of a surprise team so far in 2025 thanks to contributions from their entire roster. Outfielder Ian Happ is a solid player who usually fits well within a DFS budget. On Sunday, Happ is probably the one hitter you really want to avoid.

In 32 chances against Milwaukee Brewers' starter Freddy Peralta, Happ has a shockingly low .077 batting average. He has a single and a home run against the Brewers right-hander and has struck out 12 times in these opportunites. Happ is always going to be tempting to add when building a DFS lineup but today is not the day to it.