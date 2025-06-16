MLB fans come together to mercilessly roast this year's horrible All-Star jerseys

MLB has thankfully allowed players to just wear their own team's jersey during the 2025 All-Star Game, but if you thought that would give us a reprieve from the league's design crew, think again. On Monday, MLB unveiled the NL and AL uniforms that players will wear during everything but the game itself — and let’s just say, the creativity department must’ve taken the day off.

The National League will sport a dark blue jersey with a lowercase "nl" stitched on the upper left chest. The American League version is nearly identical, just with "al" replacing the letters. According to Talkin’ Baseball, these underwhelming uniforms will be worn during batting practice, warmups and even the Home Run Derby.

Fan reactions? As brutal as you'd expect.

Instagram user @FinalOutSports didn’t hold back, commenting, “A 7-year-old can make something better than that in 45 minutes.” Another user, @Steeben22, added, “‘Graphic design is my passion’-type jersey.” The overall consensus: these are some of the worst jerseys the MLB has rolled out in recent years.

Regardless of being for the game or not, they look like they’re made in MLB the Show and couldn’t get the symbol to fit properly — Mess (@mikemessinger44) June 16, 2025

“Bro did you do the project?”

“No I forgot dude” — i love houston athletics (@UHUpdates) June 16, 2025

MLB’s jersey dilemma rears its head again with All-Star Game debacle

There was a brief glimmer of hope: MLB confirmed that players will return to wearing their team’s jerseys for the actual All-Star Game, marking the first time since 2019 at Progressive Field that this tradition is back. From 2021 to 2024, the league opted for custom American League and National League designs — none of which were very well-received.

Unfortunately, the matching hats for 2025 aren’t earning many points either. Fans criticized the designs for their awkward box-like shapes and odd stitching patterns, adding to the growing sense that this year’s All-Star gear is more of a miss than a hit.

A deeper problem

Some of this backlash might be rooted in a bigger issue: the decline in jersey quality since MLB’s switch to Fanatics and Nike. Before that, Majestic Athletic handled production, and jerseys were known for their durability and polish. Since the switch in 2017 — when Fanatics acquired Majestic and partnered with Nike — both fans and players have noted cheaper materials, smaller lettering and uninspired design choices.

The 2025 All-Star jerseys might be the latest example of MLB’s disconnect with its fan base. And while the decision to bring back team uniforms for the game itself is a step in the right direction, it raises an obvious question: Why not just let players wear their team gear for all events?

At a time when baseball is trying to revitalize its image and embrace younger, more style-conscious fans, the safest move might also be the smartest — give fans what they actually want.