3 teams that should capitalize on Blake Snell opting out of Giants contract
With word that Blake Snell has officially opted out of his deal with the San Francisco Giants, it puts another strong starting pitcher on the market in free agency this winter. Snell has drawn reluctance from teams in the past regarding inking him to a multi-year deal, but at this point, somebody will bite the bullet.
To say Snell has been impressive over the past three seasons is an understatement. He's recorded a 2.82 ERA in those three years and an otherworldly 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Earning his second Cy Young in 2023 and then putting together another impressive, albeit injured, season in 2024, It's time for Snell to secure a good deal.
The biggest knock on Snell is his ability to eat innings. He's recorded over 130 IP just twice in his nine-year career, where teams get hesitant to throw him the big bucks. The production is incredible when healthy, and these three teams should take a shot at signing him this winter.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Atlanta Braves
After receiving a Cy Young caliber season from Chris Sale, the Braves are unfortunate that part of their starting rotation will be depleted this winter. Max Fried and the front office never agreed on a contract extension, and veteran Charlie Morton is on his way out the door.
Reynaldo Lopez was fantastic in 2024, and the Braves will hopefully have Spencer Strider back healthy before long. Therefore, the Braves have a chance to have maybe the best rotation in baseball if they can land another starter.
An addition of Snell in Atlanta sees the Braves construct a rotation of Sale, Strider, Snell, and Lopez. The Braves were injury-riddled in 2024, but nobody should count them out in 2025. A healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider are returning, which already makes this team compete for the NL East Division title. Adding in an arm like Snell can put them over the top. Don't expect Atlanta to be quiet this offseason.
2. New York Mets
The New York Mets have the virtue of a spend-happy owner who has a significant sum of money coming off the books and a starting rotation that desperately needs to be replenished this offseason. All of Sean Manaea (Assuming an opt-out), Jose Quintana, and Luis Severino are likely on their way out, leaving the Mets critically needing upgrades if they wish to return to the postseason next year.
New York is one team that will seemingly be connected to every big name this winter, and rightfully so. As much as they would love to land Juan Soto, they must allocate most of their funds to pitching. Of course, it's the Mets, so there's no reason to believe the team won't do both. Owner Steve Cohen will be aggressive and look to patch as many holes in the roster as possible via free agency this winter.
Snell fits the bill for a pitching-needy team with money to spend like the Mets. He won't be their first option in free agency, but if they miss on names like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, expect to hear about smoke surrounding these two respective parties.
1. Cleveland Guardians
Another team in win-now mode that is set to have its starting rotation scrapped is the Cleveland Guardians. Shane Bieber, Alex Cobb, and Matt Boyd are hitting free agency this winter, and the team will have to spend money if they wish to remain competitive. After Cleveland narrowly defeated the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS, the New York Yankees squashed the Guardians in five games during the ALCS.
Being a smaller market team, The Guardians will have to focus on their starting rotation this winter specifically and need to make a splashy addition. The AL Central is no longer the stomping grounds of the MLB, with the Kansas City Royals and Tigers both becoming competitive this season. Minnesota is always hanging around, and the Guardians will be left behind if they don't make a key addition. Snell can be that guy to step in and help stabilize the top of their rotation.