MLB GM confidence rankings: 10 most trusted execs to win the trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is seven weeks away, and the rumor mill is already churning with a different kind of hot stove buzz.

But instead of talking about the players who could be on the move, let’s discuss the men who will be moving these players. Whether your team figures to be a buyer or a seller this summer, here are the 10 executives I trust to win the trade deadline the most for their respective teams.

1. Andrew Friedman, Los Angeles Dodgers

At this point, Friedman deserves the benefit of the doubt. Almost everything he touches, whether it’s in free agency or trade, has turned to gold. Jack Flaherty was a great addition for the Los Angeles Dodgers last trade deadline, and I’d expect Friedman to once again be active in the trade market.

One area I expect the Dodgers to address is the injury-ravaged rotation, and there should be plenty of options available once again.

2. David Stearns, New York Mets

Stearns is arguably the best executive in baseball at finding value in the margins. His pitching moves this past offseason have so far been a stroke of genius, and besides the disastrous Josh Hader trade during the 2022 season in Milwaukee, he’s typically had a pretty good feel for the trade market. Paired with Steve Cohen, the richest owner in baseball, he has a mix of savviness and limitless resources that makes any player attainable.

3. Brian Cashman, New York Yankees

I doubted the New York Yankees. I thought they were primed to miss the postseason in 2025, especially after losing Juan Soto. How wrong I was: They are 40-25 entering play on Wednesday, lead the American League East and have a roster capable of going back to the World Series.

Cashman has holes to fill, though. He needs an infielder, relievers and perhaps another starting pitcher. Cashman is a Hall of Fame general manager and I expect him to get it right, though I’m not sure of the payroll flexibility he’ll have considering how little room he had toward the end of the offseason.

4. A.J. Preller, San Diego Padres

Preller reminds me a lot of Philadelphia Eagles executive Howie Roseman: Both are relentless in trade talks, have conversations continuously with other teams to see what’s available and float scenarios that most others would never fathom.

I don’t know how much Preller has to operate with at the deadline, both in terms of trade assets and financial flexibility. That could make a big splash difficult, but never fully count it out with Preller.

5. Alex Anthopoulos, Atlanta Braves

Finally, an executive of a team who feels poised to sell! I’ve long admired the job Anthopoulos has done in Atlanta and like Preller, he’s relentless. He works in the shadows and many times his moves are announced via a press release on the Braves’ Twitter account. For a news-breaker, that’s aggravating, but I respect the heck out of the job he’s done and how he goes about his business.

The Braves have Marcell Ozuna as an obvious trade candidate. Mark Bowman of MLB.com believes that the team should also listen to inquiries for Ozzie Albies and Raisel Iglesias. Whatever Atlanta chooses to do, even in a down season, I believe in Anthopoulos.

6. Dave Dombrowski, Philadelphia Phillies

Dombrowski, like Cashman, is a Hall of Fame executive. He’s very aggressive and loves making a big move — and with a team in need of a splash to catch the Mets, I could see Dombrowski doing just that, whether it’s for another bat or a bullpen arm.

7. Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers

I love what Scott Harris and A.J. Hinch have built with the Detroit Tigers. It’s smart, calculated and sustainable. They are firmly in the World Series picture, and if this winter's Alex Bregman pursuit indicated anything, it’s that they have money to spend on the right player. Maybe that player is out there, maybe that player isn’t. But whatever Harris does, I expect it to be logical — and I expect it to work.

8. Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Hazen is one of the most respected executives in baseball and had the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series less than two years ago. The pitching additions – Corbin Burnes, Eduardo Rodriguez and Madison Bumgarner – have not worked, but many of his other moves have, so he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

If the Diamondbacks elect to sell, their trade assets include Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Shelby Miller, Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, among others. That’s a lot to work with, and if most are moved, should set Arizona up for long-term success.

9. Erik Neander, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays always have one of the smallest payrolls in baseball, yet they always seem to find themselves in contention. It’s a credit to Neander, the player development staff, the analytics team and everyone involved in that operation. I could see a mix of buying and selling with the Rays, who always seem to have an eye on the present and the future.

10. Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

A wild card to end it! Posey has all the ingredients to be a very, very good executive. He has the Giants back in contention in his first season in San Francisco and while his roster has holes – they need another bat or two – I firmly expect them to be in the playoff hunt year in and year out with Posey at the helm.