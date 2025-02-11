MLB Insider: Dodgers historic offseason reached its conclusion, but there are questions
Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had an unforgettable offseason.
It started with Blake Snell. It has since extended to Roki Sasaki, Teoscar Hernandez, Tanner Scott, Enrique Hernandez, Blake Treinen, Michael Conforto, Hyeseong Kim and Kirby Yates. The last remaining move, which has been obvious all winter, was getting close in recent days. Now, it’s become reality.
Free-agent pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a contract that brings the left-hander back to the organization, according to sources familiar with the deal. Kershaw was spotted at Camelback Ranch, the teams’ spring training facility, which prompted speculation that a deal was imminent.
Kershaw’s deal is pending a physical.
Los Angeles Dodgers bring back Clayton Kershaw, as they should
It puts the finishing touches on what has been an incredible offseason for the Dodgers, which has cemented their status as World Series favorites.
As far as what Kershaw will provide for the Dodgers, it remains to be seen. At 36 years old, he is not the same dominant pitcher he once was. He’s coming off a season in which he made only seven regular season starts, posting a 4.50 ERA in 30 innings. But he provides depth to the rotation, veteran leadership in the clubhouse, and familiarity to the organization that knows it can count on the star left-hander in the biggest moments.
In previous offseasons, Kershaw considered the Dodgers and Texas Rangers. This winter, however, the decision was obvious. A return to the Dodgers allows him to be part of a roster that is set up to be the best in major-league history. There was no consideration of signing elsewhere. For Kershaw, it was the Dodgers or bust.
There’s no telling what Kershaw will bring on the mound. Not even he knows. It’s all up to his body and his left arm, which hasn’t thrown above 135 innings in a season in 2019. But Kershaw’s value to the Dodgers is greater than anything he could provide elsewhere. It made a reunion inevitable and a near certainty.
Now, all he has to do is pass a physical to complete his return to the Dodgers. Which could very well be the start of the final chapter of a Hall of Fame career.