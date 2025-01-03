MLB Insider: Evaluating 4 potential destinations for free-agent star Alex Bregman
While other prominent free agents have signed, such as Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell, among the names that remain unsigned include Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman.
While both players are drawing interest, there are no signs to suggest that they are any closer to finding teams to play with in 2025 and beyond. Alonso’s case is understandable; he’s 30, plays first base and is a candidate to be a designated hitter sooner than later. Bregman’s case, meanwhile, is a bit more puzzling.
At the General Managers Meetings this offseason, Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown mentioned positive dialogue with Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras. While no deal was imminent, he said that Bregman was the Astros’ top priority and expressed optimism that he would remain in Houston long-term.
But with Christian Walker now signed, the Astros are seemingly out on Bregman. And that leaves his free agency a massive mystery, perhaps the biggest mystery of the winter.
Here’s a look at potential destinations for Bregman, the 30-year-old slugger who's coming off a season in which he hit .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. In nine seasons, he's hit .272/.366/.483 with 191 home runs and 663 RBI.
Detroit Tigers
Of all the suitors linked to Bregman, the Detroit Tigers have been the most prominent, and the fit makes sense. They have a need for another big bat, have financial flexibility, and also have Bregman’s former manager A.J. Hinch.
There’s nothing to suggest that Bregman to Detroit is close, but it’s a strong fit – and the longer that he lingers on the market, perhaps the more likely that the star third baseman ends up with the Tigers.
New York Mets
The New York Mets have (obviously) been linked to free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency and it would hardly be a surprise to see him end up back in Queens. In fact, that’s the most likely scenario.
But one name that I have yet to hear linked to Bregman, despite speculation elsewhere, is the Mets. That doesn’t mean it’s not happening. The Mets’ deep pockets allow them to sign any player the franchise wants. But the lack of connection to Bregman has me very skeptical that he ends up in Queens.
Boston Red Sox
Another team that has been linked to Bregman in reports. The Boston Red Sox are indeed searching for a right-handed hitter, and the third baseman makes plenty of sense for Boston. I remain skeptical that he ends up in Boston, but if his price drops, perhaps that allows Craig Breslow and the front office to swoop in and sign Bregman.
One note here: Bregman has ties to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was his bench coach with the Astros.
Philadelphia Phillies
There has also been speculation connecting Bregman and the Phillies, but it’s highly unlikely that Philadelphia would get involved unless the team successfully trades Nick Castellanos or another big salary.