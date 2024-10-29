MLB Insider: Everything to know about Juan Soto's upcoming free agency
The World Series is still going on. I realize that. But all eyes across baseball are watching Juan Soto and trying to get a feel for his impending free agency.
It’s possible that Soto, 26, will be one of the best free agents in baseball history not named Shohei Ohtani. It would surprise no one if his eventual contract exceeded $500 million and it would not surprise some if that total even exceeded $600 million. Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, will control the offseason and have no shortage of teams — especially big market franchises — pursuing his services on one of the richest contracts in baseball.
There is already a lot of speculation about Soto’s impending free agency. Let’s dive into it and decipher what’s real and what isn’t.
New York Yankees
Every report about the Yankees’ desire to re-sign Soto is accurate. After all, how could they not want Soto back?
Soto has proven in a year that he thrives in the Bronx. He’s been one of the best players in baseball and has formed arguably the best duo alongside Aaron Judge. In 157 games in New York, Soto has hit .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI while posting a 178 OPS+, the second best of his career.
Right now, the Yankees should be considered the early favorites to sign Soto. It’s a place that he likes. The Yankees love having him in alongside Judge. They parted ways with a haul of prospects to acquire him from the San Diego Padres last winter. And by retaining Soto, it would keep the Yankees’ World Series window for years to come.
Besides, these are the New York Yankees. They should never be outbid for a player they love and want to sign. Losing him in free agency would be an organizational failure of epic proportions.
New York Mets
If the Yankees do not re-sign Soto, however, the most realistic option is that he goes to the New York Mets.
If there is a player that Steve Cohen wants, he will go get them. His pocket books are deeper than any owner in baseball and he can outbid anyone for their services. It’s that simple. And Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has made it clear that he can be involved in the bidding for any player in free agency.
That means Soto will be firmly on the Mets’ radar and a realistic possibility. It would come as a surprise to no one across baseball if the Soto sweepstakes eventually came down to the Yankees and Mets.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are expected to be in the bidding for Soto, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Do I buy this? Yes. I’m just skeptical of how realistic their chances of signing Soto actually are.
Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers — 10 years, $700 million with $680 million deferred — allows them to remain aggressive in pursuing high-end free agents. Soto is a generational talent and clearly, the Dodgers love having elite players all over the roster. Soto is friendly with a few players on the Dodgers’ roster, as evidenced by him talking to Ohtani and others at the All-Star Game.
But Soto loves playing in New York, where it’s closer to his family in the Dominican Republic. It could prove challenging to have Soto accept a contract with heavily deferred money and with Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts’ contracts all containing deferred money, that could provide an imbalance across the Dodgers’ locker room.
I fully expect the Dodgers to make some calls on Soto. I just don’t think he ends up in Los Angeles.
Philadelphia Phillies
I still think the Philadelphia Phillies should not be discounted in the Soto sweepstakes. Like the Dodgers, I don’t think the Phillies are the most likely destination. But they are a team I’m monitoring for a multitude of reasons.
Soto has relationships across the Phillies’ organization, having played with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. His hitting coach in Washington, Kevin Long, is the hitting coach in Philadelphia and the two have a strong relationship. The Phillies, specifically owner John Middleton and Dave Dombrowski, love star players and Soto fits exactly that.
I think the Phillies are the sleeper in the Soto sweepstakes and are a team absolutely worth watching. After all, they made a lucrative $300ish million offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto last winter. They have the funds for a mega deal. Who says they can’t make one again to Soto?