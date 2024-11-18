MLB insider: Everything we know about Juan Soto meetings, including what didn't happen
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are only beginning, and the rumors on his historic free agency are already swirling.
Among the teams that Soto has met with this offseason include the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. Soto will also meet with the New York Yankees, the team that traded five players to acquire him in an offseason trade last winter from the San Diego Padres. And there will surely be other teams to express interest.
After all, it’s incredibly rare that a player of Soto’s caliber becomes a free agent. He’s 26, a future Hall of Famer, and one of the best players in baseball. Which means that Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, will take their time with his free agency and use these initial meetings to gather information on each individual team.
Soto will spend at least 10-15 years with whatever team he signs with. He will want to meet with ownership, the front office, the coaching staff, and possibly others on the team to know the plans for the organization, both future and present, which makes it incredibly unlikely that money will be discussed in these first meetings, despite some reports suggesting that offer(s) have been made.
What we know about Soto’s free agency is that he values winning, he wants to be appropriately compensated, and that being close to his family in the Dominican Republic is incredibly important to him. After that, the only people with direct insights into his thinking and free agency are Soto and Boras.
Here’s what else we know about his free agency.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays are a team that is interested in Soto, but I remain skeptical about their chances of signing the superstar slugger. They’re coming off an incredibly disappointing season, have questions about the top of their roster (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are unsigned after 2025), and have many holes on the roster. Which makes contending in 2025 potentially difficult, and if winning is super important to Soto, could prove tough to convince the 26-year-old to come to Toronto.
Boston Red Sox
By all accounts, the Red Sox’s meeting with Soto went well. And all indications are that the Red Sox will spend this offseason. I’m skeptical of their chances on Soto, mainly because I have a hard time seeing John Henry outbidding Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner on a free agent that both owners are said to covet. But I’m convinced that the Red Sox’s roster will be meaningfully upgraded in 2025.
New York Mets
The Mets are a team that are right up there with the Yankees in terms of top suitors for Soto. They have financial flexibility, a World Series caliber roster, an incredibly rich owner in Steve Cohen, and endless marketing opportunities in New York. If he signs with the Mets, he instantly becomes the face of the franchise.
New York Yankees
To me, the Yankees cannot let Soto get away. Not after surrendering five players for him. Not after he was a huge reason New York advanced to the World Series. Not after players publicly asked ownership to re-sign Soto during the playoffs. Losing Soto is not an option for the Yankees, let alone losing him to the Mets. Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman must do everything possible to keep Soto in the Bronx.