MLB Insider: How do Blue Jays, Padres pivot after missing out on Roki Sasaki?
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes have come to an end, with the Los Angeles Dodgers signing the Japanese phenom to a minor-league contract. He will receive a $6.5 million signing bonus, a source said, as first reported by The Athletic.
“I have signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Sasaki wrote on Instagram. “It was a very difficult decision, but I will do my best to make it the right decision when I look back after my baseball career. I want to slip my sleeve on the Dodgers uniform at the opening conference, thanking everyone who has supported me thus far.”
So what’s next for the teams that missed on Sasaki? Here’s what I’m hearing.
Toronto Blue Jays
At this point, I feel bad for the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year, it was Shohei Ohtani (falsely) being on a flight to Toronto. This year, it was acquiring Myles Straw and $2 million in international cap space from the Cleveland Guardians, signaling to the fan base - and even executives in the Sasaki bidding - that the right-hander could be headed to the Blue Jays.
Instead, they were once again the bridesmaid and not the bride. It’s incredibly frustrating for a team that is desperate to compete and even more desperate to retain Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long term.
So where do the Jays go now? The team has been active in the free-agent market, with one name of interest being Anthony Santander. He’s one of the best pure power hitters available, has extensive experience playing in the American League East, and would complement Vlad Jr. and others in the lineup very well.
That said: the Blue Jays should not have acquired Straw and international cap space if they did not have assurances from Sasaki that he was coming to Toronto. The move reeks of desperation and a lack of plan by the front office, and they should answer for it sooner than later.
San Diego Padres
The reality for the San Diego Padres is that this was a unique opportunity for them to spend this offseason.
They have little money to spend this offseason and invested significant time and resources into attempting to sign him. Instead, they swung and missed, and watched him go to the division rival Dodgers.
I would not expect the Padres to have a big financial answer after missing on Sasaki. That could change, however, if they shed a salary off the major-league roster such as Robert Suarez, Dylan Cease or Jake Cronenworth. One name that I do not expect the Padres to trade, however, is Luis Arraez, as the team values what he brings both in the clubhouse and on the field.