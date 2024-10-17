MLB Insider: Jackson Merrill, Mike Shildt and other questions the Padres must answer this offseason
Despite the San Diego Padres’ season coming to an abrupt end, it was a resounding success. Mike Shildt proved more than capable of being the long-term manager. The roster, despite losing Juan Soto and Josh Hader, improved. The bullpen proved to be one of the best units in baseball.
The work done by executive A.J. Preller and Shildt should be commended. It extended what was once a short leash for Preller and should result in contract extensions for the two at some point this offseason.
But the work for Preller and Shildt, really, is only just beginning. There are many questions facing the Padres’ roster and how they can finally get over the hump and past the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Here’s an offseason preview for the Padres.
San Diego Padres free-agent targets
A lot of the Padres’ free agent plans would seem to depend on how much flexibility that ownership gives Preller. Last winter, there was not much room for Preller to spend. The trade deadline was slightly different with a little more flexibility.
But it was not the same flexibility that Preller had under late owner Peter Seidler.
One thing that Preller has shown, however, is that he’s as creative as any front office leader in baseball. It’s how he acquired Luis Arraez at the trade deadline. It’s how he acquired Jason Adam and Tanner Scott at the trade deadline. It’s simply what Preller does.
A reunion with Juan Soto is about the only thing that can be counted out. After that, with Preller, ruling him out of anything would seem to be unwise. He loves the big game hunting and whether it’s in free agency or trade, you can expect him to be aggressive – and the starting rotation would seem to be the best bet for that this winter.
Will the Padres be active in the trade market?
Yes. It’s A.J. Preller. It would be news if he *wasn’t* active in the trade market.
Preller is in on everything. He explores every scenario, every player, legitimately everything with every team trying to figure out who or what is available. It’s part of what makes him so good at his job. He lives for this stuff.
One thing to watch for from Preller, not trade related: a potential Jackson Merrill extension. The two sides had talks early last season that did not get anywhere. Now, the price has gone up on Merrill – it would come as little surprise if that number was now close to $200 million – and it’s entirely possible that the Padres re-engage on a potential deal at some point this winter.
After advancing to the National League Divisional Series, and building one of the best teams in baseball, I would expect Preller to thoroughly examine both the trade and free-agent markets.
What free agents should the Padres keep?
The list of Padres free agents includes Jurickson Profar, Martin Perez, Tanner Scott, Kyle Higashioka, Elias Diaz, Donovan Solano and C.J. Edwards. Ha-seong Kim has a $7 million mutual option while Wandy Peralta has a $4.3 million player option.
First things first: Kim is expected to decline his half of the mutual option to become a free agent. After all, you don’t hire super agent Scott Boras if you plan on skipping free agency. Expect Kim to seek a big payday in free agency.
Profar was a revelation on a cheap one-year contract in San Diego. He turned down multiple more lucrative offers last winter to return to the Padres and hit a career-best .280/.380/.459 with an .839 OPS, 24 home runs and 85 RBI. A reunion on a multi-year contract should absolutely not be ruled out.
Scott, one of the best relievers in baseball, could be out of the Padres’ price range. Higashioka, who hit 17 home runs, would make sense as a veteran option with the Padres’ young star catchers on the verge of the majors. The rest of the Padres’ free agents, meanwhile, seem highly likely to test the market and leave in the offseason.