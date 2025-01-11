MLB Insider: Jeff Hoffman almost landed with AL East rival before signing with the Blue Jays
On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced the signing of free-agent pitcher Jeff Hoffman. But only days earlier, the right-hander appeared headed for another American League East team.
Hoffman and the Baltimore Orioles reached an agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract earlier this week, sources say. The Orioles, however, flagged Hoffman’s physical — two sources say it was his right shoulder — and ultimately signed right-hander Andrew Kittredge to a one-year, $10 million contract, sources say.
Immediately, Hoffman and his agents at CAA accelerated talks with the Blue Jays, who had shown interest in the free-agent pitcher all offseason. The two sides quickly came together on a contract, and reached an agreement on a three-year, $33 million contract that includes incentives that could take the deal to $39 million, sources say.
Jeff Hoffman comes to Blue Jays as a reliever
Hoffman, 32, is coming off his best season in the majors, posting a 2.17 ERA and an 89/16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 66.1 innings. Between 2023 and 2024, he had posted a 2.28 ERA and a 33.4 strikeout percentage in 118.2 combined innings. He drew widespread interest this winter, with some teams viewing the right-hander as a starting pitcher.
But the Blue Jays intend to use Hoffman as a reliever with Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins saying: “We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike-throwing and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better. Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness and experience make him a great complement to this group. We look forward to welcoming him, his wife Marissa, and their children Tytan, Houston, Jetsyn and Lennyn to Toronto."
Hoffman's $33 million contract marks the biggest financial commitment that the Blue Jays have made to a relief pitcher in 10 offseasons under Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro.