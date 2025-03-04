Free-agent starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell FanSided. The deal, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, pays Quintana $4.25 million in 2025.

Quintana and the Brewers have been talking for a while this offseason. The two sides were far apart, but as Milwaukee’s pitching depth came into question, they intensified their efforts to sign Quintana – and on Monday afternoon, reached an agreement with the left-hander who has dominated them in recent years.

Jose Quintana helps Brewers in NL Central rivalry vs Cubs

Just how well has Quintana fared against the Brewers? In 23 career outings against Milwaukee, the left-hander has posted a 2.98 ERA in 130 innings. When he was with Chicago, the Cubs would specifically alter their rotation to have Quintana face Milwaukee. He proved problematic for them, with his veteran presence and ability to mix pitches baffling Brewers’ hitters time and time again.

Quintana, however, is not the same pitcher he was back then. But he’s still very effective, coming off a two-year, $26 million contract with the New York Mets where he posted a 3.75 ERA in 170.1 innings last season. He should help a Brewers rotation that is dealing with injuries to left-handers; Thomas Pannone recently got hurt and Aaron Ashby, who’s coming back from an extended absence, left Monday night's start with an injury.

In what has been a very quiet offseason in Milwaukee, signing Quintana was a priority. There were times that they didn’t think they would sign the left-hander. But in a market that left him lingering on the market, the two sides were able to hammer out a deal.

From The Baseball Insiders: The Brewers had been talking to José Quintana for a while. They finally got a deal done, pending a physical, and here’s why they did it. pic.twitter.com/hyE3HUWFTP — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 3, 2025

What other teams were on Jose Quintana?

The Pittsburgh Pirates aggressively pursued Quintana this offseason, and sources say they offered a deal worth more than Andrew Heaney’s $5.25 million contract. But Quintana turned it down and remained on the market.

In addition to the Pirates, other teams that made sense for Quintana included the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, among more suitors. It’s unclear if either team was involved; the Padres, specifically, have very little money left to spend. Another team that made sense for Quintana was the Chicago White Sox, only in a scenario where they could flip him at the deadline for a prospect.

But at this stage of his career, Quintana prioritized winning, and he’ll have a chance to compete in the postseason once again with the Brewers.