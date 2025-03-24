MLB Insider: The Phillies need to extend Kyle Schwarber before Opening Day

In the early stages of the offseason, after the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the postseason, it was clear the organization was considering major roster changes.

The only pieces on offense who were certain to return in 2025 were Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. After that, the organization was willing to listen on anyone in trade talks, including veteran slugger Nick Castellanos. Ultimately, the Phillies held pat this offseason and most of the 2024 offense remains intact.

Both Harper and Turner are signed long-term. Schwarber and Realmuto, meanwhile, are free agents after the 2025 season and face uncertain futures. If I’m the Phillies, I’d aggressively push to get at least one signed - preferably Schwarber - to a contract extension before Opening Day.

MLB Insider: Why the Phillies must extend Kyle Schwarber before 2025 season

The two sides have discussed an extension this spring, with the talks being “broad” in late February. It’s unclear if the sides have made any progress on an extension but the interest is mutual, as Schwarber told reporters that he’s open to staying in Philadelphia long-term. But keeping Schwarber in Philadelphia, and securing the offensive foundation with Harper and Turner, would ensure that the Phillies have one of the best offenses in baseball for years to come.

After all, look at what Schwarber has done in three seasons with the Phillies. He’s hit .221/.344/.488 with 131 home runs, the third most in baseball in that span behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. He draws plenty of walks. He was moved to the leadoff position last season and while it’s an unconventional role for a player of his skillset, he thrived, and changed the Phillies’ offense significantly.

It’s unclear what a Schwarber extension would ultimately look like, but Teoscar Hernandez’s new three-year, $66 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers could provide a worthy comparison. They are different players, of course, but both are corner outfield/designated hitter types, and a three or four-year contract worth north of $20 million per season would seem to be a realistic target.

Either way, Schwarber deserves more than the $20 million he’s set to earn this season. He’ll eventually get that, whether it’s before Opening Day or next offseason. For the Phillies’ sake, they should hope it’s now. Because if he reaches free agency, there’s no telling where Schwarber could go as a player of his stature is certain to have a wide range of interested suitors.