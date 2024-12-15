MLB insider pours cold water on Christian Walker landing with Mariners
By Jacob Mountz
The Seattle Mariners have made big news this past week when inquiries on star pitcher Luis Castillo surfaced. Since the first report, calls about the once dominant ace have reportedly flooded in. Castillo is slated to make $24.15 million each year through 2027 and potentially $25 million on a vesting option in 2028. Trading Castillo would lift a substantial financial burden off Seattle’s shoulders giving them some flexibility for free agent targets.
At the top of Seattle’s wish list is a brand new first baseman. First base has been a drag on the Mariners offense this past season. Ty France put up poor numbers and was DFA’d as a result. Both Tyler Locklear and Justin Turner, who is now a free agent, underwhelmed at the plate. Locklear, who is a top prospect, could cover first or third. But if the Mariners truly wish to add some firepower, moving Locklear or trading him is likely their best routes. With that said, the Mariners were reported to have shown interest in one first baseman in particular.
MLB insider expresses doubt over Mariners chances to sign Christian Walker
Christian Walker has been a key power bat for the Arizona D-Backs. Walker has topped 30 home runs twice during his 10-year career when he saw enough at-bats in 2022 and 2023. An injury prevented him from doing the same this past year. The 2024 season saw Walker slash .251/.335/.468/.803 with 26 home runs in 479 at-bats. At first base, he has a streak of three consecutive Gold Gloves going. He and Pete Alonso are currently at the top of the market for first baseman.
With the Mariners seemingly presenting a perfect match, there isn’t any question to why the Mariners are interested in him. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic doesn’t think it will work out. Rosenthal had this to say:
“Some reports have indicated that if the Mariners move Castillo, they will make a strong push for free agent Christian Walker. The Mariners, though, would face significant competition for Walker, and might not view a first baseman who will play next season at 34 as the wisest investment of their money.”
Competition-wise, the Yankees, Nationals, and Mets are seen as some of the top contenders for Walker, but it remains to be seen how serious these teams are. As for the second concern, Walker’s age will make him more of a short-term solution. Then, there's the fact that a team will have to surrender draft pick compensaton. If Rosenthal is right and the Mariners prefer a longer-term solution with more upside potential left in his bat, they might just pass on the Arizona slugger.
The Mariners have become one of the more intriguing teams, partly due to listening to Castillo offers and searching for a new first baseman. We'll see what they decide to do.