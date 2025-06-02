MLB insider’s trade deadline picks include Red Sox, Marlins surprises

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than two months away, and the rumor mill is slowly heating up.

Teams such as the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles and the A’s loom as obvious sellers. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if some contending teams, or teams on the fringe of contending, were asked about some of their players. Here are four players that I expect to be mentioned in trade rumors over the next eight weeks.

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader with 1.5 years remaining on his contract. They traded Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams with a year left on their contracts. So it’s not out of the question that the Brewers could entertain the possibility of moving Peralta, who has a very affordable $8 million club option for the 2026 season.

Perhaps more likely is that the Brewers play out the 2025 season with Peralta and evaluate things in the offseason. When the Brewers traded Hader in 2022, it upset the locker room, and their season collapsed almost immediately. But there will surely be interest in Peralta and with a surplus of pitching depth, the Brewers could be in position to maximize his value – whether it’s at the deadline or in the offseason.

Another trade option for the Brewers, of course, could be right-hander Aaron Civale, who is earning $8 million before becoming a free agent in the winter.

Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins

Stowers, 27, was just acquired by the Marlins in a trade last season with the Baltimore Orioles. He’s had a strong season, hitting .281/.353/.490 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI and is capable of playing all across the outfield. Stowers isn’t even arbitration eligible – he’s arbitration eligible in 2027 – so any trade demand by the Marlins would be substantial and could decrease the chances of a trade. But one prominent rival executive believes “they’ll try to get value for anyone” – perhaps with the exception of Agustin Ramirez and Eury Perez – and the interest in Stowers should be widespread.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Last year, Duran drew interest from the San Diego Padres and other teams, sources say. This year, the Padres remain interested in Duran, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Duran, 28, can play multiple outfield positions. He’s coming off a breakout season with the Boston Red Sox, hitting .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 75 RBI. This season, he’s hitting .264/.312/.406 with four home runs and 34 RBI. The case for moving Duran is obvious: they’d be selling high on Duran while also opening a spot in the outfield for baseball’s top prospect Roman Anthony, who should already be in the majors.

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

McMahon has been mentioned in trade rumors in previous seasons, but the team resisted those overtures. He’s a fan favorite, a personal favorite of owner Dick Monfort, and has been one of the Rockies’ most productive players. The team missed the prime window to move McMahon, with the infielder hitting a mere .207/.322/.354 with six home runs and 17 RBI.

Still, an opportunity to shed McMahon’s six-year, $70 million contract he signed in March 2022 could be enticing for a Rockies team destined to be the worst in baseball history.