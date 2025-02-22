MLB insider says Yankees are too broke to add infield help

The New York Yankees were hopeful that the combined talents of stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto would be enough to carry them to a championship. Although the Yankees won the American League pennant for the first time since 2009, the Bronx Bombers ultimately walked away empty-handed. The top-heavy roster proved to be detrimental as the Yankees were thoroughly outclassed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

The Yankees weren’t able to retain Soto, who signed with the New York Mets for $765 million in free agency. While it stung to lose the four-time All-Star, the Yankees wisely poured their resources into building a well-balanced roster this winter.

New York had to address their infield this offseason, particularly at the corner spots. They were able to replace first baseman Anthony Rizzo by signing former NL MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency, but the club still has lingering questions at third base.

Yankees unlikely to add much-needed infield help

On a recent episode of “The Baseball Insiders” podcast, FanSided’s Robert Murray asked MLB insider Jon Heyman about the likelihood of the Yankees adding an infielder before Opening Day.

“Yeah, I don’t see it,” Heyman said. “The Yankees, I don’t think they’re adding anybody. I’m told they have no money.”

The Yankees made several key acquisitions to account for the loss of Soto. Along with signing Goldschmidt, New York retained ace Gerrit Cole and signed two-time All-Star pitcher Max Fried in free agency. They also traded for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams and former Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger.

Third base remains a significant concern, especially since the current plan is likely to start 36-year-old D.J. LeMahieu, who struggled throughout the 2024 season. Goldschmidt isn’t a sure thing at first base considering he had a relatively down year as well. Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas are potential threats to unseat LeMahieu from his starting role at third base, but the Yankees could still use some depth at the position. Even if Goldschmidt and LeMahieu manage to play well, the Yankees could be one injury away from catastrophe.

The St. Louis Cardinals attempted to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Yankees. New York was embroiled in contract negotiations with Juan Soto at the time and never followed up past an initial inquiry, according to The Athletic. The Yankees could move Marcus Stroman’s large contract to make space for a third baseman under the luxury tax, but that seems unlikely considering Heyman’s comments.