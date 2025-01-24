MLB Insider: The latest on Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman's free-agent markets
Free agency is heating up, with Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott and others coming off the board this week. But Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman highlight the list of players still unsigned as of January 24.
The rumor mill, especially with Alonso, has been swirling. What’s real and what isn’t? Let’s dive into it.
Pete Alonso
Here’s what we know: Despite reports to the contrary, Alonso is not — and has not been — close to signing. There hasn’t been any momentum toward a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
At this point, we know the Blue Jays are interested in Alonso. They like him. They think his bat alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Santander would vault the offense into one of the American League’s best. They have every right to think that, especially since Alonso has hit at least 34 homers in every full season he’s played since 2019.
Alonso, 30, is coming off a season in which he hit .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. At this stage of the offseason, he appears headed for a short-term contract that would allow him to test free agency next season.
What could the rest of Alonso’s market look like? The Mets remain involved, though it’s unclear when the latest discussions have taken place. And until Alonso signs elsewhere, I will not rule out a return to Queens. A meeting with the Los Angeles Angels has been reported, though FanSided has not been able to confirm that report. The Angels, however, appear highly unlikely to be Alonso’s final destination, barring something changing.
Alex Bregman
The Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are among potential suitors for Alex Bregman.
Bregman, however, may not be overly likely for most of the teams listed above. The Cubs have little flexibility to add a big contract, and that figures to make a Bregman addition very unlikely. The Red Sox have made little progress on negotiations with the star infielder, as have the Tigers.
The Astros have not rescinded their offer to Bregman even after signing Christian Walker. Internally, they have not ruled out a reunion with the star infielder, and it’s unclear just how possible a signing is. But with a Ryan Pressly trade to the Cubs reportedly on the verge of being done, pending Pressly’s approval, that would free up room for the Astros to add to the Major League roster, possibly with Bregman.
There’s a lot of unknown with Bregman’s market. But as of Friday morning, nothing was imminent. Perhaps perhaps a Pressly trade could allow the Astros to increase their Bregman pursuit. We’ll see.