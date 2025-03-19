MLB Insider: The Padres should consider signing this former All-Star

Entering the offseason, the San Diego Padres’ catcher situation was heavily discussed, and rightfully so.

The only catcher under contract was former top prospect Luis Campusano, who has struggled mightily in limited Major-League action. Ultimately, the team re-signed former All-Star catcher Elias Diaz to a one-year contract while Brett Sullivan, who is capable of playing all over the diamond, loomed as another option.

But Diaz struggled mightily this spring, hitting .160 in 25 at-bats. He’s also coming off a down season in 2024 where he hit .265 with six home runs and 38 RBI in 325 ABs. Which begs the question: Should the Padres be done addressing the catcher role?

Padres should consider Yasmani Grandal as catcher addition

With Yasmani Grandal looming on the free-agent market, the Padres should seriously consider a reunion with their former catcher. Grandal, 36, debuted with the Padres in 2012 and played three seasons in San Diego before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

In San Diego, his potential was evident, though he hit only .245/.350/.412 with 24 home runs and 94 RBI. It wasn’t until he went to the Dodgers where Grandal maximized that potential and made the All-Star team in 2015. All told, he's hit .236/.345/.424 with 194 home runs and 592 RBI over 13 Major-League seasons with the Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Let’s make one thing clear: Grandal is not the same player he was when he made those All-Star teams with the Dodgers and Brewers. He’s coming off a season in which he hit .228/.304/.400 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in 72 games. But he’s a capable pitch framer, a veteran who knows how to work with a pitching staff, and someone who can split time with Diaz.

Signing Grandal would either come with a low-guarantee Major-League contract or on a Minor-League deal. It’s a no-brainer for Padres executive A.J. Preller, especially with Diaz’s extensive struggles this spring. And it wouldn’t be surprising to see it happen at some point in the near future.