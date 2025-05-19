MLB Insider: White Sox close to signing former Mets, Brewers pitcher

Free-agent pitcher Adrian Houser and the Chicago White Sox are closing in on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Houser, 32, was recently released from his Minor League contract with the Texas Rangers. In Triple-A, he posted a 5.03 ERA in nine games (eight starts) while recording a 37/15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The underlying numbers for Houser, however, paint a better picture: He's striking out 22.8% of hitters while recording a strong 57.3% ground-ball rate (h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

In eight Major League seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, he’s posted a 4.21 ERA and a 484/244 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

White Sox acquire needed rotation depth in Adrian Houser

In Chicago, Houser would immediately provide veteran innings for a White Sox rotation that has a combined 3.90 ERA, which ranks 17th in baseball. Houser also has familiarity with bench coach Walker McKinven from their time together with the Brewers.

After the 2023 season, Houser was traded from the Brewers to the Mets and reunited with president of baseball operations David Stearns along with outfielder Tyrone Taylor. He struggled as a starter, posting an 8.55 ERA in seven starts. But he was effective out of the bullpen, recording a 3.28 ERA in 34.2 innings (16 games).

Entering Monday, the White Sox are 14-33 and in last place in the American League Central.