MLB legend, all-time stolen base leader Rickey Henderson passes away at 65
By Scott Rogust
The baseball world lost one of the all-time greats on Saturday.
Rickey Henderson, the Baseball Hall of Famer and legendary Oakland Athletics star, passed away on Friday at the age of 65. TMZ reports that Henderson passed away after a battle with pneumonia. The New York Post confirmed Henderson's passing after former New York Yankees teammate David Winfield mentioned it in a social media post.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson passes away at 65
Henderson will be remembered as one of the best base-runners in MLB history. During his playing career, Henderson recorded 1,406 stolen bases, which is the most all-time in MLB history. It is a record that may never be broken. Henderson was the single-season stolen base leader in the American League 12 times, and holds the record for most stolen bases in a season ever with 130 (1982).
Besides the stolen base record, Henderson also has the most runs scored by any player in MLB history with 2,295.
Henderson began his career back in 1979 with the Oakland Athletics, a team he would play for 14 seasons across four tenures. After being traded to the New York Yankees in 1985, Henderson returned to Oakland for a second stint, where he experienced immediate success. In 1989, Henderson won his first World Series title with the Athletics. In 1990, Henderson won the American League MVP award after leading the majors with 119 runs scored, a .439 on-base percentage, and a 1.016 OPS in 136 games played.
Besides the Athletics (1979-84, 1989-93, 1994-95, and 1998), Henderson played for the Yankees (1985-89),Toronto Blue Jays (1993), San Diego Padres (1996-97, 2001), Anaheim Angels (1997), New York Mets (1999-2000), Seattle Mariners (2000), Boston Red Sox (2002), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2003).
Henderson was a 10-time All Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, a 1990 AL MVP, a 1989 ALCS MVP, and a 1981 Gold Glove Award winner. Henderson received an induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 on his first year on the ballot. That same year, the Athletics retired his No. 24.